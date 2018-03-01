Jeweller’s London store by Lumsden

Harriet Kelsall Bespoke Jewellery has opened its first London store. The shop on Regent’s Park Road in Primrose Hill has been created by Lumsden Design.

Each of Harriet Kelsall’s three stores offer customers a unique retail experience, where they can meet with qualified designers to create truly bespoke and ethical pieces of jewellery. The store will also stock a small selection of the brand’s off the shelf creations.



Lumsden has brought a stylish urban aesthetic to the 47sqm store, creating a space which is inspiring and stimulating for customers and staff. The interior functions as both a retail environment and a working design studio.

Lumsden worked closely with creative agency Onthree to refine the jeweller’s branding, instilling a more welcoming tone of voice. The phrase Your Story Our Design has been created to encapsulate Harriet Kelsall’s proposition.

Central to the design is a five-metre feature wall of formed concrete into which a visual play on the words in the brand statement is cut.

Customers are encouraged to interact with Discovery Drawers mounted on the wall. Colours inspired by a gemstone chart are represented on the drawers, each of which has a bespoke metal handle and contains a themed mood board to inspire creative thoughts and ideas.

Bespoke central display cases are made in light oak and glass. Lighting is concealed by the timber frame to wash the products. A dark inky grey used on the store frontage is carried through to the back wall and ceiling of the shop, contrasting with the pale grey of the concrete.

A flexible wall system with metal uprights, combined with timber display boxes and shelves are used showcase product and storage for designers. A designer consultation area sits at the back of the store.

The Primrose Hill store is the third Lumsden has created for the jeweller, following the award-winning Hertfordshire Jewellery Centre in Hitchin and the brand’s outlet in Cambridge.

Harriet Kelsall said: “We love the creativity of Lumsden Design and the team’s ability to stretch our thinking in new directions. It’s important to us that all three of our locations are unified as a brand, yet also retain their own personalities, which reflect the local feel, community and environment. “Our London Studio & Shop takes cues from a cosmopolitan environment and merges urban with contemporary design. It’s not easy to represent our brand as we’re an unusual combination of a design studio and retail space, but Lumsden Design has managed to communicate that we are bespoke designers rather than traditional retailers.”

Callum Lumsden said: “This is an important new concept for Harriet Kelsall from two major points of view. This launches them into the London retail scene for the first time, targeting customers who have way more significant choice in this marketplace. The space had to offer a far more compelling experience than Harriet’s competitors. Hence the design studio approach which enables customers to explore the bespoke jewellery offer in the most engaging way possible.” “Of equal importance the in-store signage concept had to communicate in a very direct but engaging way, that this is not a run-of- the-mill jewellery shop. The customer’s story is the inspiration for the design and the piece they are commissioning will be unique to them.”

