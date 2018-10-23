Optimise your window with Pilkington OptiView™ Protect OW.

Pilkington OptiView™ Protect OW is an anti-reflective extra clear laminated glass that enhances the value of products on display.

While offering a high degree of light transmission, Pilkington OptiView™ Protect OW provides the observer with a clearer view of the displayed goods. It does this by reducing visible light reflectance down to as little as 2% (*) ensuring their colours remain unchanged and stable when viewed from any angle.

Where very large shop windows are required, Pilkington OptiView™ Protect OW is the ideal solution. While regularly available in sizes over 6 meters, this adaptable sheet glass can also be produced in 9-meter super jumbo plates. Even at this size, the glass maintains all its safety and security features against vandalism and burglary. In addition, the glass provides protection from UV radiation by blocking more than 99% of UV transmittance, thereby protecting valuable items on display from fading in the sunlight.

Pilkington OptiView™ Protect OW has a highly durable, virtually reflection-free coating. It is abrasion and oxidation resistant and, unlike other anti-reflective solutions available on the market, it is easy to clean and maintain.

The special anti-reflective coating also has the advantage of low-emissivity properties, making Pilkington OptiView™ Protect OW excellent in helping to reduce heat loss from expansive shop windows, especially when used in double glazing.

(*) depending of the solution adopted

Pilkington Italia S.p.A. is member of the NSG Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of glass and glazing systems in three major business areas: Automotive, Architectural and Technical Glass, with manufacturing operations in around 30 countries on four continents and sales in some 105 countries.