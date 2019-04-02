Sky Design Awards 2019 – Call for Entries.

In 2019, Merci Magazine, Neoplus610 (the representative of japan-architects.com) and Art Dumbo Ltd has organised an inspired awards events including reﬂecting what the best for architects and designer in architecture, interior design, visual design included design business.

Professional, amateur, architects and designers are invited to submit their projects for Sky Design Awards 2019 in response to the categories and division. The shortlist will culminate in Sky Design Awards’ gala awards ceremony, exhibition, design dialogues and the experience centre by the end of August at Tokyo, Japan. The competition is open to all practices in architecture, Interior design, visual design, and design business included corporate identity and exhibition designs project completed between January 1st, 2017 – June 30th, 2019.

We are calling for entries from now for ﬁnal submission on April 21, 2019, for projects that respond to the following themes:

Architecture



Commercial, Retail & Oﬃce/ Green & Sustainable Build/Hotel & Resort/ Infrastructure/Institution& educational/ transportation Hub/ Public Space/ Remodelled Heritage (Conversation)/Residential and Urban Design divisions.

Interior Design

Commercial and Oﬃce/ Green & Sustainable Interior/ Hotel and Resort/ Institution/ Retail Design/Pop-Up/ Residential/ Leisure and wellness/ transportation Hub/ Lighting design and Furniture design.

Visual & Design Business

Pop-Up Design/ Graphic Design/ Corporate Identity Design/ Multimedia (Exhibition Design)/Signage Design and Photography (Interior and Architectural).

The judging panel of the compassion will include representatives nominated by Merci Media, Neoplus610, and Art Dumbo Ltd. Judging of the entries will be based on the following criteria:

For further information about this initiative, please contact: Sky Design Awards: enquiries@merci-magazine.com

ABOUT SKY DESIGN

The 2019 SKY Design Awards will be award and also for the achievement of excellence to a building in architecture, Interior design, and visual design which exempliﬁes design excellence, for projects which able to delivers meaningful social impact.

Sky Design Awards endeavours to create collaboration opportunities between designers and companies in Hong Kong, Japan, and international. To empower design professionals to hone their skills and creative development through our awards, design dialogue and experience hub for creativity exchange. We aim to build a collaborate peers for architects and interior designer companies across the Asia Paciﬁc, with the awards and being recognised to create more projects for collaboration opportunities and oﬀer for companies and jobs together in diﬀerent Countries in Asia.

ABOUT MERCI MEDIA

Merci Magazine is an online magazine aim is to provide the easiest channel for readers to receive updated lifestyle news from around the world. Readers can enjoy quality content with the latest news on the interior, architecture and design information, restaurants and shops, events, etc. Merci Magazine also provides exclusive interviews and ﬁrst-hand reviews on a web-based platform to global audience.

Merci Media, the producers of Merci Magazine, is a fully integrated private event management business located in Hong Kong. A lot of creativity, planning and hard work goes into a successful event – a combination of strategic vision and intricate details. Our Hong Kong and Japan event management team provides a quality and professional service from event planning to concept design, venue selection and decoration – we bring a unique level of creativity to event production.

Merci Media also is an art curation company which specialises in art, music, and culture. They are known for their work producing spectacular celebrations by applying their knowledge to create and transforming various festival celebrations and events all around the world including art project management including the upcoming events of The Beatles Tomorrow series with Art Dumbo Ltd.

Merci Media recently curated key events in Hong Kong, including RIBA Hong Kong Chapter TALK! 2015, 2016 and Celebrate! 2015, 2016. AIA HK Chapter 2016 Honor & Awards, Launch of Retail Design Institute of HK Chapter in 2016, and other associated events and corporate events for well- known architecture, design associations and luxury brands such as Aston Martin and JLL International, Timothy Oulton, Harbour City VIC, JCD, Design Week Kyoto HK in 2018.

ABOUT Neoplus610

Neoplus610 oﬀer communication with overseas clients, serving a platform between architects and the media, and Japan and the world. Services include communication and translation related to exhibits, awards, media coverage, and more. Neoplus610 also assist ﬁrms in Malaysia, Korea, China, and elsewhere in their business interactions with Japan.

Neoplus610 also is running Japan branch of the Swiss architecture website world-architects.com. The site presents the work of Japan’s architects, interior designers, landscape designers, and lighting designers to a global audience. With over 100 articles each year about new commercial and residential buildings, architecture and design exhibits, and more.

In 2019, Neoplus610 is partnering with Merci Media on the SKY DESIGN AWARDS and aim to expended the multi-cultural promotion platform to promote Architect/Interior and visual in the Asia Paciﬁc.

ABOUT ART DUMBO

Art Dumbo Limited is one of the contemporary labels of creating bespoke experiences on art, music and cultural management company in Asia, founded in 2010. From the theater project of Shanghai bund to the exhibition of Hit For Force. One of the most signiﬁcant and rewardable art projects curations is The Beatles Tomorrow.

Beatlemania was the intense fan frenzy directed towards the English rock band the Beatles in the 1960s. The phenomenon began in 1963 and continued past the group’s break-up in 1970, despite the band ceasing public performances in 1966. The use of the word “mania” to describe fandom predates the Beatles by more than 100 years. It has continued to be used to describe the popularity of musical acts, as well as the popularity of public ﬁgures and trends outside the music industry. It was also the 50th anniversary of the Beatles when the project named as the original “Beatlemania” was ﬁrst launched in Asia and held in Beijing, China. From Beatlemania to Beatles Generation and The Beatles Tomorrow, the project proved to be well established throughout Asia, and the raSo of visitors to visits had been increasing within seven years.

In 2019, The 57th Anniversary tour will kick-start in Hong Kong and spread to Singapore, Seoul, and China attracting an estimated 300,000 to 500,000 visitors to join this celebration.

Beatlemania is an art project developed and established by Art Dumbo Ltd since 2010 in Asia. In 2018, Art Dumbo Ltd is partnering and managed projects by Merci Media (Art Onni) to created the most reverberate and remarkable celebration of ‘The Art of the Music Journey’ World Tour.

www.skydesignawards.com