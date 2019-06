Nike’s London flagship store is now using curvy and para-sport mannequins, an inclusive step that has been met with praise.

The sportswear brand first debuted a plus-size range in 2017, which offers customers sizes up to 3X.

Now, after undergoing renovations, the Oxford Street store has unveiled its new women’s floor created exclusively for female athletes, which stocks the brand’s performance and lifestyle ranges and offers bespoke personalisation services, according to Cosmopolitan.