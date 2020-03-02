North Sails: new Pop-Up Store in Brooklyn.

The American brand with Italian design, known for its high performance products and innovative sportswear, opens its first American pop-up store in Brooklyn, New York.

North Sails has chosen to collaborate with Alessi, an Italian manufacturer of design objects, with which it shares the values of high quality, creativity and craftsmanship made in Italy.

Located in the Dumbo district (55 Water St.), on Brooklyn’s waterfront, the North Sails pop-up store offers customers a wide range of products, including the latest collections of clothing and accessories for men and women, including the capsule created in collaboration with the 36th America’s Cup by Prada, for which the brand is Official Clothing Partner.

Today North Sails offers sustainable collections for men and women that include a three-layer jacket, waistcoat, anorak, soft shell, mid-weight jacket, polo shirt, technical t-shirts, shorts, swimsuits and caps, all made from recycled materials. The North Sails pop-up store is spread over a large space with interiors inspired by the brand’s history of sailing, innovation and sustainability.

www.northsails.com