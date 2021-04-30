Two windows on 11 of Rue du Vertbois, upper Marais, for the new Rupture, store and creative record label (folk and rap), founded by Alexander Sap.

For the project of the new vinyl store and café in Paris, Rupture has given carte blanche to Pierre Gonalons, architect and interior designer who, rather than following a defined concept, preferred to follow the authentic spirit of the place and its history, inspired by the legendary Drugstore Saint Germain, which, in the Sixties in Paris, was at the same time a bar, restaurant, tobacco shop and emporium.

Red, pink, gold, circular patterns and sparkling surfaces are the leitmotifs of the project, as if to recall colors and atmospheres of a disco club.

The longitudinal layout of the place is marked by two square-based columns, which ideally separate the space of the bar counter from the table area. Baby pink and soft pink walls, on a painted parquet, contrast with the ceiling completely covered with original 1930s vintage square tiles in faceted black glass.

Vinyl records on sale are displayed on wood pink cases on the walls and red velvet curtains act as privacy curtains from the street window, as well as pink and red velvet cover the two-tone round “All Around” armchairs designed by Pierre Gonalons for Paradisoterrestre Editions of Bologna, the round top of the black tables is mirrored.

The space is completely enlighten by “Horo” collection by Masiero , designed by Pierre in 2020, characterized by a round brushed brass frame and prism glass diffuser. Three single suspension lamps and a three-element suspension with pink glass diffuser, two wall lamps with amber diffuser and a Horo table on the bar counter with white diffuser (the glass diffuser by Horo is available in many different colors). Here and there vintage objects are strategically placed, such as the Italian stools of the 70s with metal base and red velvet seat.

Photos courtesy Stephan Juillard

