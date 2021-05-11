Fantasyland Made of Quartz Awarded Silver A’ Design Award for Interior Design

Founded in 1983 by Ferruccio Corrente Sr., Unique Store Fixtures is an award-winning Toronto-based fabrication company guided by the principles of craftsmanship, innovation, and partnerships. Unique’s work has been represented throughout some of the world’s most desired retailing destinations, including Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Holt Renfrew, Bergdorf Goodman, and Christian Louboutin.

Throughout its company history since 1983, Unique is proud to have been honored and recognized by some of the most prestigious awards in its industry in North America and beyond.

Most recently, amidst thousands of submitted works, Unique Store Fixtures’ Dreamland installation — in collaboration with designer Elizabeth Margles, potter and designer Jonathan Adler, and luxury quartz brand Caesarstone — has been granted the Silver A’ Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category by the International Design Award and Competition Academy for their Dreamland project.

Presented by the International Design Academy, a grand jury panel of influential press members, established designers, leading academics, and prominent entrepreneurs worldwide, the A’ Design Awards is a premier annual juried design competition that honors the best designers, architects, engineers, design studios and design-oriented companies worldwide to recognize their incredible work on a global scale. The Silver A’ Design Award is given to top 5 percentile designs that have achieved an exemplary level of excellence in design, Dreamland included.

Displayed at the Toronto Interior Design Show 2020 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and masterfully put together in less than four weeks, the “Instagrammable” installation was a hit, showcasing an ethereal softness, which was paradoxically achieved by using thick marble slabs: “I wanted to create heaven in Caesarstone. I wanted to create a kind of a dreamscape fantasyland of ethereal cloud-like fluffiness using a hard surface,” says Adler.

Showcasing the versatility of quartz, Caesarstone was able to turn the hard material quartz into something soft and delicate: “Trying to communicate a very soft feel, of a very hard material, was really one of the technical challenges that we had throughout the process…We knew that Unique Store Fixtures could do it,” says designer Margles.

Unique Store Fixtures happily took on the technical challenges of the project by working alongside their trusted partners: “Clients like Caesarstone give us the freedom and carte blanche to create as much as we can without interfering with design intent, and we’re able to showcase all of our products and talents,” says Ferro Corrente, COO at Unique Store Fixtures.

The final installation consisted of more than 75 slabs of Caesarstone material, each weighing more than 1,000 pounds, and was constructed by Unique Store Fixtures with a team of 30 installers in the lead-up to the event.

The successful execution of the award-winning project was a testament to the craftsmanship and expertise of Unique Store Fixtures and the partners with whom they collaborated: “We’re proud of our employees and our team at Unique to make Caesarstone and Jonathan Adler proud,” says Corrente

About Unique Store Fixtures

Unique Store Fixtures is an award-winning Toronto-based fabrication company guided by the principles of craftsmanship, innovation, and partnerships. Their work encompasses custom furniture, single-family homes, multi-unit residential buildings, restaurants, and extraordinary retail feature locations. Unique’s award-winning creativity, quality craftsmanship, and customized products are hallmarks of some of the leading brands in the world’s most desired retailing destinations, including Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Holt Renfrew, Bergdorf Goodman, and Christian Louboutin.

Unique Store Fixtures is an award-winning company, with recent accomplishments of Gold in Shop! Design Awards, and Gold and Silver A’ Design Awards. Unique has also been featured in AZ Awards for Design Excellence, Dezeen Awards, Restaurant and Bar Design Awards, Global Future Design Awards, Canadian Interiors’ Best of Canada Design Competition, and International Hotel and Property Design Awards.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone manufactures high-quality engineered quartz surfaces, which are used in both residential and commercial buildings, such as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors, and other interior surfaces. Caesarstone’s collections of products — Classico, Concetto, Supernatural, Metropolitan, and Ultranatural — are available in more than 50 countries around the world.

About Jonathan Adler

Potter, designer, and author Jonathan Adler launched his namesake brand after leaving his day job to pursue his first love: pottery. In 1993, Barneys bought his collection of pots, and five years later, he opened his first store in Soho (New York). Adler’s desire to design all the bits one needs to create a flawlessly chic home led to more and more. Today, Adler’s store has grown to be a design company with retail locations worldwide, a thriving e-commerce site, a full slate of residential and commercial projects, and a wholesale business boasting more than 1,000 global locations. The company strives to create luxe and liveable interiors that are seriously designed but don’t take themselves too seriously.

About A’ Interior Design Awards

A’ Interior Design Award aims to highlight the excellent qualifications of best interior designs and greatest interior design concepts worldwide. The A’ Design Accolades are organized and awarded annually and internationally in multiple categories to reach a wide, design-oriented audience. The ultimate aim of the A’ interior Design Competition is to create a global awareness for good design.

Project photos by: Alex Lukey

Profile photo by: Carlos Pinto, Dolce Media Group