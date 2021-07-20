Fendi opens New York flagship

Fendi has opened a new flagship store on the corner of 57th Street in Manhattan’s Fuller Building.

The two-floor flagship, which replaces its former location situated across the street, introduces a new contemporary vision designed by the brand’s in-house design team, alongside creative director Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini Fendi.

The landmark building was originally designed to house art galleries, offering the ideal location for Fendi to blend both its contemporary and traditional influences in an open, clean space.

Inside the 6,900-square-foot flagship, the Roman brand houses its women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, and leather goods, as well as offers customers the chance to be the first to shop the pre-launch of its fall/winter 21-22, including Kim Jones’ debut women’s collection for Fendi, now exclusively available in store.

Photos courtesy Fendi