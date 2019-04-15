Salvatore Ferragamo unveils the new global flagship store in Beijing at the China World

Fully renovated with fresh, contemporary design elements, the Beijing ‘China World’ global flagship, roughly 780 square metres, carries the complete range of Salvatore Ferragamo Men’s and Women’s collections: ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, small leather goods, silk accessories, jewellery, eyewear, perfumes, and timepieces.

Evoking the Vara shoe’s iconic hardware and grosgrain ribbon, the two-storey boutique features a bronze panel façade illuminated by vertical LED strips.

The ground floor offers a selection of the Women’s collections with the store entrance opening to a large, two-storey hall where the house’s coveted handbag collections are displayed. In subsequent rooms, accessories and ready-to-wear are displayed with ample space dedicated to shoes including a key highlight focal wall devoted to the product category.

The soft, rounded shapes of the walnut furnishings are polished to a high gloss, with brass and steel hardware details. Gold and pink silk velvet settees accentuate the soft, feminine environment and warmth of the women’s area.

An elevator leads to the men’s collections on the first floor, marked by signature masculine décor, wood and marble floors, walnut furnishings complimented by leather and light blue velvet sofas and yellow arm chairs. The exclusive VIP room, accessed through a private elevator, will cater to celebrity needs and private Ferragamo events.

The new store at ‘China World’ is celebrated with LEED Gold certification (leadership in energy and environmental design). The renovation, designed in accordance with green building council protocol, is recognised for its energy and water efficiency, excellent choice of materials, management of the work site, innovation and environmental quality.



