Fendi opened a new flagship store in Tokyo at Omotesando

FENDI ‘s biggest flagship store in Japan “Palazzo Fendi”.

The men’s and women’s collections are exhibited on an area of 855 square meters, recalling a special atmosphere that brings Rome to the oriental world.

The building features a striking façade of shiny steel, diagonally cut on one side, while 15 lit arches adorn the floor to ceiling window, referencing Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, Fendi‘s landmark headquarters in Rome. Needless to say, the premises meet all modern standards, such as a prestigious LEED sustainability certification.

The interior design, created by Fendi‘s in-house design team, signals the brand’s signature design elements and dualisms, and sees exposed concrete columns and beams accented with luxurious touches of marble, champagne-coloured metal, steel and plush carpets. The various Italian marbles used for floors and walls create depth, and as such, provide a special backdrop for each collection displayed.

A selection of furniture from the home line is combined with high-design special pieces created by Arno Declercq, Roberto Sironi and Oeuoffice. Overall, the new store features the most recent retail design concept of the brand.

Photos courtesy: Fendi