SALVATORE FERRAGAMO unveils its new store at Beijing Daxing International Airport.

📅08 Ottobre 2019, 12:34
Salvatore Ferragamo – one of the major international operators in the luxury sector – unveils its new store in Beijing’s new Daxing International Airport.

The colossal starfish-shaped airport, which opened in September 2019, expects to see through traffic of 45 million passengers by 2021, increasing to 72 million in 2025.

On the second level of sector B, the store offers the Men’s and Women’s collections of bags, shoes, leather goods and accessories by this Italian fashion house across roughly a surface of 100 square metres.

retail chainsSalvatore Ferragamotravel retail

