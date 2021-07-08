Iris Ceramica Group fights COVID-19 with the technological innovation of ACTIVE SURFACES™

Iris Ceramica Group has achieved another important milestone in terms of research and development of international scientific value.

ACTIVE SURFACES™, the high-performing and authentically beautiful ceramic surface by Iris Ceramica Group, have been the subject of a major study by the Department of Biomedical, Surgical and Dental Sciences and the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health of the University of Milan to verify their antiviral properties against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (responsible for COVID-19).

The research was carried out by the Iris Ceramica Group’s Active Research and Development Department in collaboration with the authoritative technical and scientific committee of the two departments of the University of Milan.

The data highlighted meaningful results regarding the ability of ACTIVE SURFACES™ to eliminate 94% of SARS-CoV-2 after only 4 hours of exposure to low intensity UV light (natural light and traditional light bulbs even at low intensity). .

This significant result follows the ISO Certificates (ISO 21702 – ISO 18061) already obtained in respect of four well-known viral strains: the H1N1 and H3N2 Pandemic Influenzas, Enterovirus 71 and the Poliovirus. ACTIVE SURFACES™ also boast, for several years, ISO Certifications in the antibacterial field including antibiotic-resistant bacteria (ISO 27447 – ISO 22196).

Never before has scientific value been so fundamental for the protection of human health, which has been facing the health emergency created by COVID-19 for over a year. Sanitizing environments and surfaces and ensuring hygiene have become essential to protect people not only in public spaces, but also in work and domestic environments.

The results achieved by ACTIVE SURFACES™ illustrate the importance of the research work carried out, supported by detailed scientific documentation, demonstrating the innovation that characterizes the ceramic materials made by the Italian company. Iris Ceramica Group developed this cutting-edge technology in 2009 capable of making ceramics eco-active and namely: thanks to a photocatalytic process using titanium dioxide with added silver – technology covered by two European patents – ACTIVE SURFACES™ are able to eliminate pollutants and microbial agents (viruses, bacteria, fungi and molds), as well as bad odors and they are able to create self-cleaning surfaces.

ACTIVE SURFACES™ is the essence of a farsighted vision rooted in the pioneering nature of the company, which has courageously created unique materials and applications for the past 60 years, opening up new markets for ceramics.

Innovation as a real and tangible value expressed in entrepreneurial creativity and the ability to know how to anticipate and stay ahead of the times, developing materials with the future in mind.

Iris Ceramica Group expresses a culture that revolves around ceramics as one of the noblest materials in nature, which has accompanied mankind since the discovery of fire. Ceramic is capable of expressing an authentic and original beauty, just like nature itself, and at the same time contains intrinsic technical features that make it the most highly performing material in the world, used in industries where high performance is required, including biomedical sector – particularly in dentistry and dental prostheses – and aerospace.

ACTIVE SURFACESTM™ is an evolution of a material in which art, creativity and science coexist in perfect harmony, creating surfaces that are unique in the world, characterized by innovation and aesthetics but also profoundly valuable as materials that serve the needs of human beings, while fully respecting and protecting the environment.

