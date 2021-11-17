BLUEMO EYEWEAR – SPACE WITH SPIRIT

Driven by the growth of E-commerce, retails space has been shifting from simple sales space to physical Ads for brands, experiential showrooms, and the 3rd space for customers to reflect, rest and reset.

Founded in 2019, BLUEMO visioned to be the top fashion and professional eyewear brand in China. I Collective Design (ICD) undertook the branding for BLUEMO and translated the brand identity into store design and all the visual presentations with a spiritual slogan “I wear, I care”.

The first practice of the brand’s standard image is BLUEMO 001, a store renovated from part of its working space. Located in the Central Business District, BLUEMO 001 is the highest eyewear store in Hangzhou, China. It also acts as the showroom of the brand and a coffee break place for the white-collars nearby. The space communicates the statement that was created for the brand in the following genres.

EyewEyewear is Necessity – Dangerous Encounter

The biggest challenge is how to invite people going all the way to the 9th floor of an office building. Has been taken off the solid wall of the façade and inserted a blue box as a step-in interactive window. The brand signature blue Pantone2728 was extracted at the point between harmful and beneficial light with the wavelength 460 nm from the visible light spectrum.



This overwhelming blue creates strong stopping power mimicking the situation that our lives are filled with electronic blue light. Going inside, the angled transparent panels shape natural entries leading people into the main sales space smoothly. There comes a calm and soft open space, giving a breath from the dynamic blue.

Eyewear is Accessory – Effective VM Guides the Best Choices

Reading, sports, driving and styling, 600 pieces of glasses tailored to customer’s needs were categorized, including a wall displaying the best eyewear on each shape of face.

Eyewear has its Shelf Life – Time labels in the space

“Time elements” have been inserted as the calendar display props, Monday-to-Friday package in the store, kindly reminding that eyewear should be changed upon time, occasions and emotions.

In the semi-transparent VIP zone, customers can personalize the graphic of their frames. Outside the optometry room, people can have a coffee in the sofas making the waiting relaxing.

ICD created strong brand identity and optimized shopping experience, that increases the repurchase rate and make BLUEMO a lifestyle eyewear brand.

BLUEMO 001

Location：Ocean International Center A 901Gong Shu District,Hangzhou, China

Branding-Interior Design: I Collective Design

Principal: Zhang Zhen

Project Design: Wang Di

Area: 72 sqm

Photos courtesy: Zhang Zhen

I Collective Design (ICD)

ICD is a design collective of branding experts, architects, product designers and visual artists. The team is based on various types of projects, ranging from branding, retail space design, exhibition to design consultancy, in responsive to contemporary life.

