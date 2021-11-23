Franchise Expo Paris: an intense edition!

“After a year stoned by the pandemic, the show has been a turning point in a time where people are looking to change career and start their own business. 513 exhibitors were there, among them brands, franchise experts from the French franchise federation, banks, cities & territories, franchise media partners, and showed their support to business creation and entrepreneurs. This 39th edition has been a great opportunity to learn more about franchise and business creation, meet and discuss with all franchise key players who support franchise in France and worldwide.”

Sylvie Gaudy, event director at RX France

Being one of the first show to reopen after the sanitary crisis, Franchise Expo Paris has been a successful event! Despite the protocol implemented (sanitary pass mandatory to access the exhibition), the show has welcomed more than 25 000 visitors on-site or digitally on Franchise Expo Online. Among these visitors, 65% were newcomers. Also 1 200 international visitors from 85 countries (mainly from Belgium, Italy and Spain) made it to the show despite the travel difficulties. 79% of the visitors came to open a franchise, which represents 10% more than in 2019, and 6% had the project to become a franchisor.

39th edition: a discussion about franchise

The show was a space for discussion, thoughts and debates about the evolutions of the franchise business model since the sanitary crisis. Almost 98 conferences and workshops around subjects such as “all the things you should know to start your business in franchise”, “become a franchisor”, “middle towns, the new Eldorado for entrepreneurs”. The Covid-19 pandemic has had an impact on the consumer’s behavior and the evolution of the development strategy of brands.

A hybrid edition: Franchise Expo Online

For this show’s edition, Franchise Expo Paris has decided to implement “Franchise Expo Online”, a digital platform that enables all participants to describe their project. This platform has allowed French and international candidates, who were not willing to come physically, to live the expo as if they were there, and to find the most relevant business partner for their project.

Qualified and motivated visitors and candidates

This year, the visitors of Franchise Expo Paris showed that they were truly motivated to go on. Mostly with experience in management, administrative management, sales or as an entrepreneur. For 93% of them, they have essential skills to create their own business in franchise or to become a franchisor. The motivation is also there as 80% of visitors said they are ready to start their franchise adventure within a year, and 51% have a personal contribution (before borrowing) of more than € 50 000, and 37% of more than € 75 000.

Long awaited award ceremony

Like every year, Franchise Expo Paris highlights brands, franchisors and franchisees who participate to the promotion of the franchising model, through awards: les “Révélations de la franchise 2020 and 2021”.

For 2021, the winner is TaoBento, a restaurant offering Asian food. 2nd and 3rd are Cantine & Gamelle, Signorizza.

For 2020, the winner was La Cabane d’Achille & Camille, a micro day-nursery. A special price for Pizza Cosy. 2nd and 3rd were On Air Fitness and 17:45

www.franchiseparis.com