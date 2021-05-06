Franchise Expo Paris – The international franchise marketplace

For 40 years, Franchise Expo Paris allows thousands of entrepreneurs to achieve their business project.

This is the ideal moment and place to meet the founders of more than 400 French and international brands. This unique choice of brands, from nearly 90 sectors (hotels and restaurants , retail, services, real estate, fashion, fitness…) offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to compare & immerse themselves into the brand universe and to find the network which is most suited to their ambitions.

Franchise Expo Paris brings together in one place all franchise key players.

Paris Porte de Versailles 26-29 Sept. 2021

www.franchiseparis.com