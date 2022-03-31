Borsalino opens new boutique in Montecarlo

Borsalino proudly unveils its new boutique within the luxurious Metropole Shopping Center.B

Strengthening the Maison’s bonds with the Principality of Monaco, this boutique results after last summer’s successful Pop-Up within the coveted shopping complex.

Located on the first floor of the Metropole Shopping Monte-Carlo, one of the most prestigious luxury complexes on Avenue des Spéluges, the store covers 35 square meters and overlooks the shopping gallery with two important windows. The boutique is intimate yet rich in detail, designed to premiere and showcase the latest collections of Borsalino hats, caps and soft accessories.

“We are honored to open this new boutique in the Principality of Monaco, a favorite destination for international tourism.” comments Mauro Baglietto Managing Director for Borsalino. “This is an important step in our corporate relaunch plan with the objective to develop international retail.”

The new Borsalino Monte-Carlo boutique joins the Maison’s growing roster of recently inaugurated 2021 Mykonos and Milan-Linate boutiques. Summer 2022 will welcome the Brand’s continued series of Borsalino Pop-Up in the most important Mediterranean destinations for luxury tourism as well as for the first time ever a location in the United States.

Photos courtesy Borsalino