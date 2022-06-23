Flannels opens luxury seven-story flagship store in Liverpool

Spanning 11.150 smq. of restaurants, bars, boot camps, beauty and fashion spaces.

Luxury retailers are a dime a dozen, but few have the Northern charm of Flannels. Now, the British store has opened its doors to the all-new Liverpool flagship, a seven-story, 11.150 sqm. mega-shop that houses more than just your favorite name brands.

Sitting within the premises is a vast beauty hall, three restaurants, a bar, the world’s first in-store Barry’s Bootcamp, a made-to-measure “tweakments” destination courtesy of Dr. Esho, and a soon-to-be-unveiled roof terrace that promises uncompromised views of Liverpool. The restaurant, Bacino, has a modern Italian menu, while a rooftop brasserie, an all-day dining space, and a pan-Asian restaurant are set to open later in August.

As for clothes, Flannels presents its usual roster of high-end brands from Balenciaga, Jacquemus, Off-White™, Burberry, and LOEWE to trailblazers such as Mugler, LaQuan Smith and Good American. Shoes are abundant, with highlights including Rick Owens x Converse and Pharrell Williams x adidas.

And lastly, a digitally-focused made-to-measure concept allows customers to alter suits to their liking, marking a first for Flannels. The new store is Flannels’ biggest investment to date and a first of its kind for Liverpool, and is open from today.

Speaking on the new store, Michael Murray, Flannels’ Chief Executive, said: “This is a milestone moment for our business. The scale, service proposition and brand offering to be discovered at Flannels Liverpool is truly in a league of its own — I can’t wait for our customers to see it. With the opening of each of these experience-orientated flagships, we’re doubling down on our commitment to ‘new luxury,’ on our understanding of youth culture, and on the valued proposition we give to brands: access to untapped audiences.”

Jack Bridges, Flannels’ Creative Consultant and partner at luxury designers, Argent, added: “For Flannels Liverpool, we wanted to create the most unique store to date. The concept was always to curate a store that was pushing the boundaries of any other in the UK — to be a playground for luxury. Our beauty hall, which is now our biggest pursuit into the market, is unlike any other store in the world – we wanted to ensure that we could create an ultra-modern visual identity that brings beauty into the spotlight as only Flannels Beauty can. From the outside, we have ensured that key details were restored from this beautiful ‘late Georgian architecture’ to the contrast of our curated modern window displays.”