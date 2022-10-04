THE FINE BOUNDARY BETWEEN ART AND RETAIL – KVK CITY CONCEPT STORE

ATMOSPHERE Architects has designed a New KVK Concept Store in Chengdu, China.

Through a futuristic and mysterious proposal, the project creates a new perspective of the jewellery store space in Chendu’s Jingronghui shopping centre.

The design aims to dismantle and convey the reorganized philosophy of art through the design language.

Tommy Yu, chief designer of ATMOSPHERE Architects, uses the concept of “Modularity” to realize the penetration of context, so as to complete the change and reconstruction of spatial content.

A gridded black framework is installed across the interior ceiling and matched below by white floor tiles. The top light penetrates the room from above and falls on the white floor tiles. Several modules are arranged one by one from top to bottom, surrounded by double arcs to realize matrix space construction.

Flexibility is also a very important concept for the project. The central exhibition cabinet is made up of an array of modules that can be moved and spliced ​​together, complemented by different curved stand designs.

Project: KVK City Concept Store

Project Location: Chengdu, China

Area: 180 sqm

Design Firm: ATMOSPHERE Architects

Chief Designer: Tommy Yu

Design Team: April Lo, Chloe Chen, Mao Mao

Lighting Solution: ArtLuci x Owen

Wall Craft Solution: Souls

Installation Art: Studio Potpourri

Photos courtesy: Chuan He from Here Space

by