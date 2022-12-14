White Coffee Saratov designed by Quadrum Studio

White Coffee interior tells a history of how classic background can successfully interact with modern furniture and decor.

At the background of plaster stucco you can see an elegant chandelier which is an uneven curve of freely suspended flexible neon hovering over the bar. It is an inseparable part of space also as other elements of White Coffee interior.

White Coffee Cafe with an area of 80 sqm is located on the busiest pedestrian street in the city of Saratov in a former apartment building built in the late XIX century. Cafe consists of two parts – the entrance area where there is a coffee bar with bar stools, a display case with confectionery, bar coffee tables – and a private part of the cafe with tables which has a more relaxed atmosphere for meetings or a personalized party. Private part has soft deep armchairs, ottomans, benches, textiles and special lighting.

Lighting plays an important role in the interior. Flexible neon located above the coffee bar is the first that cafe guests see when they open the door as it is so important to make a first impression. The regular glass neon tubes in the second hall of cafe set the rhythm and the overall spot light that fills the space and gives cozy shadows.

The floor is decorated with Herringbone tiles that unite both halls. Furniture in the interior from Russian designers: delo design, archipelago, vse v poryadke. The interior of the cafe is inspired by Parisian interiors.

Location: Saratov

Design: Quadrum Studio



About Quadrum

Quadrum architectural studio was founded in 2012 by architects Albert and Inna Baghdasaryan. The studio is engaged in the creation of unique projects of residential and public buildings, private houses and cottages, works in the field of residential and public interior design. The main principles of our work: attentive attitude to the customer, the ability to find original solutions that are beneficial for the project, focus on results and the constant achievement of high quality, an integrated approach and responsibility for the entire project as a whole — have allowed us to implement many interesting projects over the years — apartments, houses, offices, cafes and restaurants.