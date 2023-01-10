EFEEME arquitectos created Montalbetti optical store concept.

Due to the nature of the construction of the premises (restoring of an old house), the project selects wood as the main material, seeking to achieve a totalizing language combining contemporary elements and materials in accordance with the new aesthetic, but in harmony with the original construction.

In its 43 sqm, the project strategy is resolved through a game of position and perspective on which a continuous geometry is developed that provides an exhibition route. The perimeter structures order and sectorize the exhibition and stock of products. In this way, the same element defines the space and is a merchandise support.



They were solved by means of a series of wooden props, where drawers with three different materials are embedded according to their function: acrylic, mirror and wood. The repetition and multiplication of the same element on different types of surfaces give the composition dynamism without competing with the product.

To exalt the prominence of wood, a gradient was used throughout the proposal that blends the original tone of the wood on the floor with white, reinforcing the concept of transition and symbiosis between vintage and modern.

The lighting is fixed with a system of punctual and linear LED lights that highlight the intervention and contribute to the visualization of the product.

Architecture: EFEEME architects

Lead architects: Flavio Diaz, Marina Alves Carneiro

Area: 43 sqm

Location: Villa María, Córdoba, Argentina

Photos courtesy: Gonzalo Viramonte