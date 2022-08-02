Haight Store Rio de Janeiro

Continuing the connections with nature that drive the brand, the flagship inside the Shopping Leblon in Rio de Janeiro, developed by AIA Studio and Art Director and partner Raphael Tepedino, combines the minimalist good taste of the brand with natural sculptures through different levels and shapes.

An immersion between rocky cavities and natural landscapes present in the country.

The “terracor” material, which covers the walls and ceiling, unites the environment through its rough texture that refers to natural surfaces.

The infinite and different erosion processes that form cliffs, caves, stalactites, sands, stones and the movements of the water with its traces and shapes, have guided the creative process of the concept developed for this store. This concept has also been proposed from lighting, using indirect light as a fundamental element to create this atmosphere.

In the center of the store, the main column alludes to limestone rocks and, spreading out into space, creates a spatial design. Around it, reinforcing the feeling of closeness to nature, three slabs of rough stone, of different heights, act as an exhibition space and define the path inside the store.

Exhibition racks in brushed brass, with their more solar aspect, contribute to subtly warm the environment, together with the soapstone and its grayer tone.

“We seeked to create a welcoming, innovative and comfortable consumer experience, like the brand’s products. Stimulating a type of spatial experience that makes you think about it, whose reading is not obvious, it is not given and therefore arouses interest”, says Alice Tepedino, architect in charge of the project.

Client Haight Clothing

Location Shopping Leblon, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Design AIA Studio + Raphael Tepedino

Lead Architect Alice Tepedino

Design Team Michel Zalis, Matheus Amorim, Marcela Rezende

Engineering Santa Irreverência

Area 110 sqm

Photos courtesy Maira Acayaba

