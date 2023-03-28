Kith open Williamsburg flagship, its second location in Brooklyn

Luxury streetwear brand Kith celebrates the opening of its newest flagship in Williamsburg, Brooklyn – its second location in the New York borough.

The project represents founder and creative director Ronnie Fieg’s love for the growing neighborhood, whose eclectic fabric combines contemporary architecture with the remains of its heritage including red-brick warehouses and nineteenth-century row houses. To honor the spirit of these streets, the design team led by Ronnie Fieg realized the sunlit interiors with a sculptural and monolithic brick centerpiece which opens up into a locally-made, solid oakwood dome.

The store was designed by the brand’s founder and creative director, Ronnie Fieg, with unique details that speak to its bespoke setting, while remaining in line with signature elements of Kith’s retail concept.

To harmonize with the industrial spirit of the neighborhood, the space opens up with a minimalistic atmosphere and an earth-tone palette mixing brick, concrete, stainless steel, white oak, and Rosa Aurora Stone.

Soon the industrial elements will be softened by the leafy canopies of the tree-lined streets just outside, which are to be translated along the interiors with an abundance of plantings throughout.

‘My family and I moved to Williamsburg in 2017 and I fell in love with the neighborhood,’ comments Ronnie Fieg. ‘The restaurants, the shops, the people, and the atmosphere make it a very special area in New York and were all factors in us moving our brand HQ there in 2021. It’s my home, our team’s home, and it only made sense for us to make it a home for our community.’