Leaping Creative proposed a fictional concept “Future Arena” to the first flagship store and brand image design of Anta T-AGE

The “Future Arena” concept was proposed by Leaping Creative both for the brand VI and offline store design of Anta T-AGE, a sub series of sportswear brand Anta Kids, which is committed to provide high-quality, professional, and technology-driven sport product for teenager groups. According to the brand vision of enhancing the teenager’s movement by using technology-driven sports equipment, the “Future Arena” is a fictional narrative which momentary moments and minor movements of sports would be seen by data analytics and visualization.

​Brand positioning and spirit

The stores are located in Chengdu and Changsha IFS. Different from many sport equipment stores, Anta T-AGE is positioned to comprehensively meet the needs of more emerging sports segments of the new generation between child and adult.

As the Beijing Winter Olympics Game has brought winter sports closer to millions of young children, Anta T-AGE created a distinctive brand character, a teenager who is ready to explore and breakthrough, which also extracted by Leaping Creative to be visualized in brand image and offline experience design.

The sloping characters give a powerful sense of “getting set”, accompanied by the Anta logo mark，making an immediate recognition as it presented. The design team also designs the logo “T-AGE” which carries the personality of teenager: sport talent and keep trying.

The field track, basketball court and contour line are extracted and designed to the brand graphs, which also applied for the product “capsule” (some sportswear fabric display windows) in the store, telling that data analytics and visualization is common, and vital for the movement performance in the Future Arena, meanwhile，enriching the store experience for customers.

The dynamic visualizations based on Olympic records are applied for the display deck, creating a mood of movement and tension to enhance the theme of “Future Arena”.

Future race atmosphere and experience

Located in the IFS commercial building of Chengdu and Changsha city, The project is the first “Future Arena” experience store for teenagers. Leaping Creative moved away the funky art of children’s sport brands, using the blue and grey as the predominant color, and different materials such as glass, stainless steel and sustainable track to balance the spatial style between the child and adult.

The field tracks are applied for the door header

The stadium light, sport podium, pommel horse and weightlifting are translated in to the experience touch points in the store, while scores, scales and track are extracted in different parts to stress the narrative theme. Numbers, scales are also combined with the sustainable-material field tracks.

Display interface and experience point

The display point at the entrance creates the core visual of space, the imitated sport podium with the digital media creates a racing atmosphere, while that also act as the starting point of the teenagers based on the narrative script.

Footwear walls are inspired by audience seats of stadium, simplified into the shoe shelves with a rear luminescent and light blue glass wall. Leaping Creative also design a fabric-test display window to tell clearly what the features of the product are.

Anta T-AGE focus on the emerging sport lines of figure skating, skiing, outdoor and running. Each series are display accompanied by the shelf and display island, which make a full perception and experience of sport scene.

As the data analytics and visualization is quite vital in the Future Arena, Leaping Creative designs different show windows according to each series, making the fabric test and product feature an experiential point.

Anta T-AGE First Flagship Store and Brand Image Design

Location: Chengdu, Changsha, China

Area: 150 sqm

Design: Leaping Creative

Design Director: Zen Zheng

Experience Planning: CC Chen

Space Designers: Qiongwei Zou, Jian Peng, Yerong Luo, Jiajun Li, Yinjie Li

Brand Visual designers: Jiarong Feng, Zheming Ji，Maoyang Ou, Liqiong Xu

Dynamic Visual Designers: Jiarong Feng, Ge Zeng

Project Management: Tianwei Luo, Liwei Chen, Boquan Yu

Client: Anta Child Space

Photographer: Zhaoliang Qin

Design Concept Video: Xin, Meng

Brand Materials Photographer: Anson