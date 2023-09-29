Gucci opens new flagship store in Munich

Luxury fashion brand Gucci has launched a new flagship store at Maximilianhöfe in the heart of Munich city centre.

Spanning two floors, the new boutique has 794 square metres of retail space where the brand’s range of ready-to-wear, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, shoes, jewellery, and watches are displayed.

While the facade keeps the existing building’s heritage look, for the interior design the Italian luxury house has chosen clean lines and a neutral color palette. Wooden floors in antique oak with golden marble inlays feature decorative motifs that reference details from the house’s collections, while wooden boiseries in lighter tones adorn the walls and provide a delicate backdrop for the items on display.

To make guests feel at home, the store features built-in displays reminiscent of walk-in closets. Newly designed shelves inspired by classic brass designs elegantly house the various product categories. And to create intimate corners, the fashion house has installed Gucci velvet armchairs, leather sofas, and a long-pile carpet in sage green, across the room.

The store was also designed according to LEED guidelines and principles to monitor and promote energy efficiency.

Ph. Patrick Breugl courtesy of Gucci