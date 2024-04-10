Bobo Bistro Bar – Inspired by nature

Every element of the interior has been meticulously crafted to create an immersive and enchanting dining experience. The ambiance is a harmonious blend of sophistication and whimsy, with a focus on nature-inspired design elements.
A lively color palette
Architect Delphine Gebran, inspired by the freshness, vibrancy and natural beauty of ingredients, draws inspiration from these qualities and natural hues to create a lively color palette. Every detail in this vibrant space is a celebration of fresh and invigorating mediterranean ingredients. It is a testament to the beauty and vitality of the natural world. A place where the joy of cooking and the vibrancy of nature come together to create a culinary-inspired atmosphere. The space is a fusion of artistry and craftsmanship that immerses you in a poetic scene where fauna and flora blend in. The floor in a delicious shade of Tyrian purple recalls the rich shades of aubergine and beetroot.
Furniture
Looking around, your eyes are drawn to the yellow upholster chairs that populates the room like rays of sunshine. The chairs are crafted with a warm yellow hue, reminiscent of the radiant glow of lemons and oil. The furniture is designed with a sleek and modern aesthetic, embodying the freshness and vitality found in nature’s bounty. The combination of purple, yellow, and green creates a harmonious palette that stimulates the senses and invites guests to savor the atmosphere as much as the flavors.
The Walls
The walls are sculpted with subtle yet exquisite handcrafted bas-reliefs scene of flourishing trees and graceful birds, seamlessly merging the indoor space with the beauty of the natural world. The branches of the trees gracefully stretch across the walls, casting delicate shadows that dance with the ambient lighting.
The white walls around the bar serve as a blank canvas for the play of shadows and light throughout the day from the suspended bespoke birds offering a continuity for the sculpted walls and a touch of enchantment to the space. The bas-relief walls contrast with the existing space traditional earthy stone which create a dynamic interplay between tradition and modernity. It’s a celebration of the past and present, where the rough-hewn charm of traditional elements meets the contemporary allure of artistic expression.
The Bar
The back bar area is transformed into an elegant botanical wonderland with the bas-relief plaster walls, where the artistry of foliage comes to life, seemingly climbing and invading the space. The walls are adorned with intricately crafted leaves that emanate a sense of organic movement , growth and protection.
Custom made lighting
Soft, ambient lighting bathes the space in a gentle glow and enhances the sensory experience, evoking the feeling of a sunlit garden where fresh ingredients are harvested. The ceiling is adorned with elegant, bespoke suspended lighting fixtures resembling to birds. These fixtures are strategically arranged above the tables and bar to create the illusion of birds that gracefully move in space. The mirrored counter-bar surface, flawlessly polished, capture the dance of lights above it, creating a mesmerizing display of patterns that it seems to ripple across the table’s sleek façade that becomes a canvas for this celestial ballet.
Location: Achrafieh, Beirut, Lebanon
Design: Delphine Gebran Interior Architect