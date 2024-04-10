Bobo Bistro Bar – Inspired by nature

The walls are sculpted with subtle yet exquisite handcrafted bas-reliefs scene of flourishing trees and graceful birds, seamlessly merging the indoor space with the beauty of the natural world. The branches of the trees gracefully stretch across the walls, casting delicate shadows that dance with the ambient lighting.

The white walls around the bar serve as a blank canvas for the play of shadows and light throughout the day from the suspended bespoke birds offering a continuity for the sculpted walls and a touch of enchantment to the space. The bas-relief walls contrast with the existing space traditional earthy stone which create a dynamic interplay between tradition and modernity. It’s a celebration of the past and present, where the rough-hewn charm of traditional elements meets the contemporary allure of artistic expression.