KENDU exhibits at EuroShop 2017.

Kendu In-Store Visual Solutions will once again take part in EuroShop, the world’s premiere trade fair, with a spectacular 120 sqm stand.

Kendu will showcase the latest innovations for instore visual communication including large format dynamic displays, ultra-thin lightboxes, interactive digital solutions and store management software.

Kendu is located in the POP Marketing Experience Dimension in Hall 3 of the Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre and 2017 marks the 3rd time that Kendu has exhibited at EuroShop. In previous editions, Kendu’s creative stands have been recognised by prestigious retail blogs such as Retail Design Blog as well as EuroShop.



With 120.000 sqm of exhibition space, Euroshop is an indispensable communication platform for retail professionals. The 2017 show will be held from March 5th to March 9th in Düsseldorf, Germany, and will feature over 2,500 exhibitors from more than 60 countries including Kendu from San Sebastian. This year more than 110,000 visitors are expected to attend.

Kendu In-Store Visual Solutions is a European company that designs, manufactures and manages in-house innovative and high quality communication displays for retailers worldwide.

With more over 16 years of experience and offices in both Europe and the USA, Kendu works with A-Level retailers such as Sephora, Carrefour, Inditex Group, GAP, LVMH Group, Marks & Spencer, Nespresso, Timberland, Topshop, Cortefiel Group and Vodafone among others.

