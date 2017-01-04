New York: BARDULA shines on Madison Avenue.

The artist Bardula Gilles & Boissier to create a monumental kinetic light installation in the entrance of Moncler new flagship at 650 Madison Avenue, at 59th Street, Manhattan.



“Solaris” is a symmetrical installation made of 24 gold metal blades 13 feet tall that face each other and expand geometrically to form a distorted sphere, creating a magnetic and solar space that we can step into.

Visible from the street, this installation signals the identity that Gilles & Boissier are seeking for their concept through the collaboration of artists. Here, on Madison Avenue in New York City, Bardula’s work invites passers-by to immerse themselves in a light experience and discover the universe around them.