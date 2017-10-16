An edition of validation for SICAM at Pordenone.



The Trade fair strengthens: an increasingly crucial event for the global furniture industry.

The 9th edition of SICAM, the International Exhibition of Components, Accessories, and Semi-Finished Products for the Furniture Industry, ended with numbers growing further. The sector’s leading professionals from all over the globe were in attendance at Pordenone for four days. There were almost 8,000 enterprises visiting the trade fair to create business for the 583 companies that brought technological and design products to exhibit at the highest international level, occupying the entire trade fair area with over 15,000 square metres of stands. The international rate of the event was very high once more. Over 28% of the companies exhibiting at the trade fair were comprised of foreign companies and, once again, there were over one hundred countries – in addition to Italy – represented by the visiting professionals and buyers registered.

Therefore, SICAM continues to record gradual and constant growth over the years in terms of attendance, and also with regard to the quality and extensiveness of the range of accessories, components, and materials presented. This growth is mainly due to the fact that the sector’s international manufacturers recognise in an increasingly clear-cut manner the role of SICAM in the global trade scene. “The very enterprises on both the offer and demand sides that come to Pordenone are the true leading players of this success,” according to Carlo Giobbi, the organiser of SICAM. “These companies, the international community of the furniture industry, confirmed once more this year how the event is more and more every year the true occasion when all the players of the furnishing industry come together. It is thanks to their numerous and high-profile participation that we can recognise the success of the event”.

The companies of the components and accessories segment assess their results at the trade fair in terms of business attained and relationships created. The indicator that most certifies the measure in which the industry recognises SICAM’s effectiveness in this direction is the rate of return of exhibiting companies from all over the world. Once more this year, approximately 90% reconfirmed their attendance from the previous edition. This statistic also explains the high rate of international attendance with regard to the visitors. Once again this year, the global furniture industry found many new opportunities to meet with the top players of the components and accessories segment in Pordenone, with their innovative solutions, original proposals, ideas and technologies, and, above all, it found those elements of design that can be used to create a competitive edge for the collections to be presented the following season. In this way, the consistent presence of leading companies of “Made in Italy” design was an additional factor of great interest for this edition.

Over the course of the nine editions held to date, SICAM gradually acquired that leading global standing that has led to it being considered the vital moment of the year to generate new business and relations with increasingly broader and more varied international markets. The event is supported by a complex organisational machine that makes a tried-and-tested and well-established format work, with its strength lying in the effectiveness and the results it succeeds in generating: “Special thanks,” said Carlo Giobbi in this regard, “must be given to the team of professionals who aid us in looking after the hospitality and logistics services available to the international operators, including the shuttle buses providing a direct link to airports, new parking zones, and the catering areas inside the halls, putting the operators in the best conditions to dedicate themselves exclusively to their business goals at the trade fair”.

