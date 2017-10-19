Zhongshuge Bookstore – Chengdu, China.

“Few visitors come to my Thatched Cottage which is in the west of Wanli Bridge, but I take things as they are …”.

In more than 1200 years ago, the great poet Du Fu left a warm memory of Chengdu by such a poem, the mentioned historical and cultural place names like the Baihua Pond, Thatched Cottage have been passed down till now. In teahouses throughout the streets, one could listen to the storyteller’s expansive talking as tasting the authentic famous tea of Sichuan. Thus, the street culture of Chengdu has become a unique landscape as Chengdu, with its special cultural atmosphere and unique leisure, runs through every person’s life, and properly shows its elegance and leisure.

Zhongshuge, labeled as valuing culture, comes to Chengdu, a city full of cultural charm. The project is located in Yintai Center in Chengdu Tianfu Avenue. Taking the mall escalator to the 4F, we can see the familiar Zhongshuge label – text curtain wall at first glance. In order to integrate better with this charming city, Shu culture is embodied in the text curtain wall. After the curtain wall it is a space full of “bamboo shaped book shelves”. The wall follows the using of stable bookshelf shape of Zhongshuge, which makes visitors feel familiar even though it was their first time to come. Small tables on the floor which looks like “bamboo shoots” are active in this vibrant space.

Walk through the “bamboo forest” to its right side, it is the children area, a jungle-paradise-like world. The walls: it seems that the houses, windmills and lovely pandas are hiding behind the bamboo forest. “Big Mushrooms” scatter on the continuing boardwalk, shielding the children who reading books under them. Certainly, mirror ceiling, as another symbol of Zhongshuge, is also applied to this area.



The vaguely visible red brick wall on the left side of the “bamboo forest” is the most distinctive place in this Zhongshuge. In this 5 meters high space, the red brick wall piled up to the top and circled independent small zones. In the end of the small zones, taking book stairs, we come to the lecture hall.



The arbitrary lines form scattered ladders with different heights for walking or sitting. In the reflection of the mirror ceiling, they are “terraced fields”. Here, you can listen to a spiritual lecture or a thoughtful drama.



Design Director LI Xiang

Design Team LIU Huan, Fan Chen

Design Company X+Living

Area 1000 sqm

Location Chengdu, China

Photos courtesy Shao Feng

Li Xiang President/Creative director

Graduated from the Birmingham City University authenticated by Architecture association of RIBA. Established X+Living in 2011. Cross-field to Interior Design, won several prestigious award, 2015 founded her own furniture brand with the ideology of environmental friendly, quality and spreading joy; adding in a touch of humor and minimalist she gets a lot of praises from the medias and fans.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.141 ©