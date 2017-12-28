Lauckgroup designed the Jose Luis Salon & Boutique in Austin.

Jose Luis Salon & Boutique has become a premiere salon of Austin, Texas and is recognized as one of the top salons nationally.



After twenty years, a major remodel and the addition of its intense education program, Jose Luis selected a storefront at the Domain to create its next big splash for its third location. Texas-based interior architecture firm lauckgroup was enlisted to design a space that encompassed a distinct look and feel representative of the company’s high-end brand, with an emphasis on providing a luxury client experience.

In order to differentiate the 2,937-square-foot full service salon-meets-boutique shop from others in and around Austin, lauckgroup took a comprehensive approach by providing programming, workplace strategy, interior design, architecture, furniture, graphics and signage services.



The salon exudes traditional glamour and modern style with several noteworthy design features, including its magnificent custom glass window display, a striking crystal chandelier, and an electric blue reception desk with a marble wall backdrop.

Drawing inspiration from European ateliers, the space showcases a rich color palette of black, white, light gray and gold luster. Shimmer paints, 3D wallcoverings and herringbone-patterned light wood tile lend a hint of the unexpected.

The space includes a full service hair salon (custom workstations, shampoo area, changing room, and waiting area), retail space, color bar, manicure stations and various administration or back of house areas. Custom fixtures were designed to support products throughout the space. The exterior boasts a classic but bold modern vibe with the installation of custom signage distinct to the brand, a centerpiece to the Domain shopping center.

The boutique sells an assortment of high-end hair, beauty, clothing, jewelry and home decor lines from brands like Oribe, Smith and Cult, Jenny Bird, and Seletti. Products carried will regularly rotate, making for a fresh shopping experience each time a client walks through the door.