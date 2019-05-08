Back To Homepage
Creative Retail Awards Shortlist announced at RetailEXPO.

The Creative Retail Awards, which recognise and reward innovation and excellence in worldwide retail design, released the shortlist for their 2019 Awards at RetailEXPO, Olympia London last week. 

The Awards received hundreds of entries from around the world, including Europe, Asia, North America, the Middle East and South Africa.  The Judging Panel comprised of industry leaders and experts including senior staff from The Honest Brand, Hammerson plc, M. Worldwide, LEGO Group and The Fashion Retail Academy who were faced with the difficult decision of shortlisting each discipline. These included retail experience, technology, lighting, POP, store design, surfaces, visual merchandising and many more.  The winners will be announced on 6th June at the evening extravaganza in London.

The highly creative retail industry will gather together on 6th June at Proud Embankment, London, to celebrate the innovation and excellence throughout the entire spectrum of retail design and display.  Reserve tickets now, before it’s too late, at www.creativeretailawards.com/tickets

The Shortlisted Brochure is available to view online at www.creativeretailawards.com or a hard copy can be requested by emailing enquiries@sdea.co.uk or telephoning +44 1883 348911.

The Creative Retail Awards is an annual event that highlights and celebrates the most innovative, inspirational and forward-thinking retail display and design from across the globe.  To find out more visit www.creativeretailawards.com

The Shortlisted Entries are:

Sustainable Display – Sponsored by Kesslers

Calvin Klein Jeans
CK AW18
In collaboration with:
Harlequin Design (London) Ltd/Calvin Klein Jeans

Woolworths South Africa
Magical Botanical Gifting Window – Plastic Waste
In collaboration with:
VM Central / Eassy Gifts NGO / WW In-house Agency

Adeg Hubmann
Liquid Dispenser
In collaboration with:
Umdasch The Store Makers

POP/POS Concept – – Sponsored by Antalis

Currys PC World
World Cup Event
In collaboration with:
Live & Breathe/Currys PC World

Intel (UK)
Illuminated Riser Base
In collaboration with:
arken POP

Zara
Zara LFW18
In collaboration with:
Lumens of London & andthen-studio

Clarins
Clarins Angel Fruity Fair Fragrance Gift End
In collaboration with:
CSM Retail

Parker Pens
Rotating FSDU
In collaboration with:
Kesslers International Limited

Seasonal or temporary display – Sponsored by H.O.L Group

PANDORA
PANDORA Shine
In collaboration with:
YourStudio

John Lewis & Partners
Step into Christmas
In collaboration with:
Harlequin Design (London) Ltd

TOPSHOP TOPMAN
Pride
In collaboration with:
GLOBAL/BARTHELMESS/SMITH VC/GRAPHICAL TREE/POPSHOP LONDON/GYPSY SHRINE AND ROOTSTEIN

Woolworths South Africa
Magical Botanical Gifting Window
In collaboration with:
VM Central / Eassy Gifts NGO / WW In-house Agency

Tory Burch
Daydream
In collaboration with:
Seen Displays

Lighting design

Harrods
Cartier Carat Perfume
In collaboration with:
Ledridge Lighting, Kenneth Green Associates & Key Display

Lululemon
Covent Garden
In collaboration with:
Prolight Design

Flannels
Oxford Westgate
In collaboration with:
Fagerhult Lighting, Argent & EB Designs Limited

Granmoto
Granmoto Motorcycle Store
In collaboration with:
Erco Light

Mitsubishi
Kinetik White – Ceiling Clouds
In collaboration with:
Unibox & Dalziel & Pow

Graphics, signage and wayfinding

BM Supermercados
Renedo de Piélagos Store
In collaboration with:
Kendu In-Store Visual Solutions

Diesel
Hate Couture
In collaboration with:
StudioXAG

Festival Place Basingstoke
Branding and Signage for Festival Place Basingstoke
In collaboration with:
Air Design

Surfaces & finishes – Sponsored by CSM Retail

nu Living
Blackwall Reach
In collaboration with:
Focus Experiential

PANDORA
PANDORA Shine
In collaboration with:
YourStudio

Napapijri
Shoreditch Concept Store
In collaboration with:
StudioXAG

Zara
Zara LFW18
In collaboration with:
Lumens of London & andthen-studio

Flannels
Flannels Oxford store
In collaboration with:
Argent Design

VM Scheme – Sponsored by The VM & Display Show

Clarks
Form In Movement
In collaboration with:
Harlequin Design (London) Ltd

Joseph
Monochrome
In collaboration with:
Harlequin Design (London) Ltd

Joseph
AW18 Skatepark
In collaboration with:
Harlequin Design (London) Ltd

Zara
Zara LFW18
In collaboration with:
Lumens of London & andthen-studio

VASHI
VASHI Love Wall – Selfridges
In collaboration with:
Lucky Fox & Projection Artworks

Innovative Display product

Jades GMbH
E-Mannequins powered by MAGNWALL
In collaboration with:
MAGNWALL & GENESIS-Display

Intel (UK)
Intel Gaming Riser
In collaboration with:
arken POP

Arenas de Barcelona
Digitalising the “Arenas de Barcelona” Shopping Center
In collaboration with:
TRISON

Fortnum & Mason
The Royal Exchange
In collaboration with:
Unibox, Speirs & Major, Universal Design Studio and Duboulay Contracts

Pandora
Pandora SHINE
In collaboration with:
YourStudio


Technology

Belgravia Flagship Store
In collaboration with:
Tailor Made London

TM Lewin & Sons
Christmas
In collaboration with:
Harlequin Design (London) Ltd

Adidas
Deerupt
In collaboration with:
StudioXAG, Cinimod studio, Intermarketing

VASHI
VASHI Love Wall – Selfridges
In collaboration with:
Lucky Fox & Projection Artworks

Duty Free Retailers – Worldwide
World’s first digital nail trial for OPI
In collaboration with:
Play Retail & Pioneer Group

Pop-up

Olivia Burton
Dream Garden
In collaboration with
Backlash

The Fragrance Shop
Sniff Bar
In collaboration with:
Kesslers International Limited

Bremont
Aeropod
In collaboration with:
cdw+partners

Olivia Burton
Bicester Village Pop up
Kesslers International Limited

Oxtonic Design
Real Techniques Pop Up Store London
Graphica Display

Store-in-store or concession

Eat 17
Hammersmith store

Bremont
Aeropod
In collaboration with:
cdw+partners

Versace
‘’It’s Versace, not Versachee’’ – Versace Men’s Selfridges Pop Up
In collaboration with:
CSM Retail

Converse X Selfridges
JWA Anderson Toys
In collaboration with:
Seen Displays

Primark
Harry Potter
In collaboration with:
Stylo & Warner Bros

Food/Beverage and Supermarket Design – Sponsored by arken POP

Hurley’s
Hurley’s Grand Harbour renovation
In collaboration with:
Ampersand Studio Inc

Longo’s
Rebranded Customer Experience
In collaboration with:
Ampersand Studio Inc

Uvesco Grupo
BM Supermercados
Renedo de Piélagos Store
In collaboration with:
Kendu In-Store Visual Solutions

PF Changs
Bloom Room
In collaboration with:
Stylo

Best independent store display (max 3 stores)

Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad Flagship Store
In collaboration with:
Kendu In-Store Visual Solutions


The Alkemistry
Floral Street Shopfit
In collaboration with
CJN Group, Ghost Create & Build, CJN Group, The Alkemistry

The Sports Edit
Realising brand vision
In collaboration with:
Design4Retail Ltd

Leicester City Football Club
Fan shop
In collaboration with:
Kesslers International Limited & The Design Solution

Best overall store collaboration (supplier, designer & retailer) Sponsored by CA Design Services

Leicester City Football Club
Fan shop
In collaboration with
Kesslers International Limited & The Design Solution

Levis UK
Bluewater Women’s store
In collaboration with:
Lucky Fox, CDS Group & Jessica Sharville

Sports Direct International
Sports Direct Flagship Thurrock
In collaboration with:
The One Off, Brinkworth, Fagerhult

Watches of Switzerland
60 Greene St, NYC
In collaboration with:
Capelo Design Ltd and MNA

Retail Experience – Sponsored by IMAGINE

Timberland
Timberland Park at Bread and Butter 2018
Green Room Design

Olivia Burton
Dream Garden
Backlash

Johnnie Walker
Johnnie Walker Madrid
Dalziel & Pow, Circle Square, Ansorg, Sweet & Chilli

Roots Canada
Roots Legends, Newbury St., Boston
Bergmeyer

O2
Samsung Note 9 – The New Super Powerful Note 9
TCC, Paul Foote Ink, Inky Illustrators, Whipsmiths

Store design of the year – Sponsored by Lumens of London

Arçelik
Arçelik Experience Centre
FITCH

The Shop at Bluebird
Dalziel & Pow, KPF Architects, Timorous Beasties, The H.O.L Group

Halifax Bank, Lloyds Banking Group PLC
Halifax Flagship
The Honest Brand
Pegasus Group, Globant, Pixel and Blacks Visual (Display), Social enterprise Change Please, Arcadis, Wates, Havelock, Blaze and Boss.

MedMen
MedMen NYC – Fifth Avenue
Edelman

Flannels
Flannels Oxford store
Argent Design

AN shopfitting Magazine

#CRA2019

