Creative Retail Awards Shortlist announced at RetailEXPO.

The Creative Retail Awards, which recognise and reward innovation and excellence in worldwide retail design, released the shortlist for their 2019 Awards at RetailEXPO, Olympia London last week.

The Awards received hundreds of entries from around the world, including Europe, Asia, North America, the Middle East and South Africa. The Judging Panel comprised of industry leaders and experts including senior staff from The Honest Brand, Hammerson plc, M. Worldwide, LEGO Group and The Fashion Retail Academy who were faced with the difficult decision of shortlisting each discipline. These included retail experience, technology, lighting, POP, store design, surfaces, visual merchandising and many more. The winners will be announced on 6th June at the evening extravaganza in London.

The highly creative retail industry will gather together on 6th June at Proud Embankment, London, to celebrate the innovation and excellence throughout the entire spectrum of retail design and display. Reserve tickets now, before it’s too late, at www.creativeretailawards.com/tickets

The Shortlisted Brochure is available to view online at www.creativeretailawards.com or a hard copy can be requested by emailing enquiries@sdea.co.uk or telephoning +44 1883 348911.

The Creative Retail Awards is an annual event that highlights and celebrates the most innovative, inspirational and forward-thinking retail display and design from across the globe. To find out more visit www.creativeretailawards.com

The Shortlisted Entries are:

Sustainable Display – Sponsored by Kesslers



Calvin Klein Jeans

CK AW18

In collaboration with:

Harlequin Design (London) Ltd/Calvin Klein Jeans



Woolworths South Africa

Magical Botanical Gifting Window – Plastic Waste

In collaboration with:

VM Central / Eassy Gifts NGO / WW In-house Agency

Adeg Hubmann

Liquid Dispenser

In collaboration with:

Umdasch The Store Makers

POP/POS Concept – – Sponsored by Antalis

Currys PC World

World Cup Event

In collaboration with:

Live & Breathe/Currys PC World

Intel (UK)

Illuminated Riser Base

In collaboration with:

arken POP

Zara

Zara LFW18

In collaboration with:

Lumens of London & andthen-studio

Clarins

Clarins Angel Fruity Fair Fragrance Gift End

In collaboration with:

CSM Retail

Parker Pens

Rotating FSDU

In collaboration with:

Kesslers International Limited

Seasonal or temporary display – Sponsored by H.O.L Group

PANDORA

PANDORA Shine

In collaboration with:

YourStudio

John Lewis & Partners

Step into Christmas

In collaboration with:

Harlequin Design (London) Ltd

TOPSHOP TOPMAN

Pride

In collaboration with:

GLOBAL/BARTHELMESS/SMITH VC/GRAPHICAL TREE/POPSHOP LONDON/GYPSY SHRINE AND ROOTSTEIN

Woolworths South Africa

Magical Botanical Gifting Window

In collaboration with:

VM Central / Eassy Gifts NGO / WW In-house Agency

Tory Burch

Daydream

In collaboration with:

Seen Displays

Lighting design

Harrods

Cartier Carat Perfume

In collaboration with:

Ledridge Lighting, Kenneth Green Associates & Key Display

Lululemon

Covent Garden

In collaboration with:

Prolight Design

Flannels

Oxford Westgate

In collaboration with:

Fagerhult Lighting, Argent & EB Designs Limited

Granmoto

Granmoto Motorcycle Store

In collaboration with:

Erco Light

Mitsubishi

Kinetik White – Ceiling Clouds

In collaboration with:

Unibox & Dalziel & Pow

Graphics, signage and wayfinding

BM Supermercados

Renedo de Piélagos Store

In collaboration with:

Kendu In-Store Visual Solutions

Diesel

Hate Couture

In collaboration with:

StudioXAG

Festival Place Basingstoke

Branding and Signage for Festival Place Basingstoke

In collaboration with:

Air Design

Surfaces & finishes – Sponsored by CSM Retail

nu Living

Blackwall Reach

In collaboration with:

Focus Experiential

PANDORA

PANDORA Shine

In collaboration with:

YourStudio

Napapijri

Shoreditch Concept Store

In collaboration with:

StudioXAG

Zara

Zara LFW18

In collaboration with:

Lumens of London & andthen-studio

Flannels

Flannels Oxford store

In collaboration with:

Argent Design

VM Scheme – Sponsored by The VM & Display Show



Clarks

Form In Movement

In collaboration with:

Harlequin Design (London) Ltd

Joseph

Monochrome

In collaboration with:

Harlequin Design (London) Ltd

Joseph

AW18 Skatepark

In collaboration with:

Harlequin Design (London) Ltd

Zara

Zara LFW18

In collaboration with:

Lumens of London & andthen-studio

VASHI

VASHI Love Wall – Selfridges

In collaboration with:

Lucky Fox & Projection Artworks

Innovative Display product

Jades GMbH

E-Mannequins powered by MAGNWALL

In collaboration with:

MAGNWALL & GENESIS-Display

Intel (UK)

Intel Gaming Riser

In collaboration with:

arken POP

Arenas de Barcelona

Digitalising the “Arenas de Barcelona” Shopping Center

In collaboration with:

TRISON

Fortnum & Mason

The Royal Exchange

In collaboration with:

Unibox, Speirs & Major, Universal Design Studio and Duboulay Contracts

Pandora

Pandora SHINE

In collaboration with:

YourStudio



Technology

Belgravia Flagship Store

In collaboration with:

Tailor Made London

TM Lewin & Sons

Christmas

In collaboration with:

Harlequin Design (London) Ltd

Adidas

Deerupt

In collaboration with:

StudioXAG, Cinimod studio, Intermarketing

VASHI

VASHI Love Wall – Selfridges

In collaboration with:

Lucky Fox & Projection Artworks

Duty Free Retailers – Worldwide

World’s first digital nail trial for OPI

In collaboration with:

Play Retail & Pioneer Group

Pop-up

Olivia Burton

Dream Garden

In collaboration with

Backlash

The Fragrance Shop

Sniff Bar

In collaboration with:

Kesslers International Limited

Bremont

Aeropod

In collaboration with:

cdw+partners

Olivia Burton

Bicester Village Pop up

Kesslers International Limited

Oxtonic Design

Real Techniques Pop Up Store London

Graphica Display

Store-in-store or concession

Eat 17

Hammersmith store

Bremont

Aeropod

In collaboration with:

cdw+partners

Versace

‘’It’s Versace, not Versachee’’ – Versace Men’s Selfridges Pop Up

In collaboration with:

CSM Retail

Converse X Selfridges

JWA Anderson Toys

In collaboration with:

Seen Displays

Primark

Harry Potter

In collaboration with:

Stylo & Warner Bros

Food/Beverage and Supermarket Design – Sponsored by arken POP

Hurley’s

Hurley’s Grand Harbour renovation

In collaboration with:

Ampersand Studio Inc

Longo’s

Rebranded Customer Experience

In collaboration with:

Ampersand Studio Inc

Uvesco Grupo

BM Supermercados

Renedo de Piélagos Store

In collaboration with:

Kendu In-Store Visual Solutions

PF Changs

Bloom Room

In collaboration with:

Stylo

Best independent store display (max 3 stores)

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad Flagship Store

In collaboration with:

Kendu In-Store Visual Solutions



The Alkemistry

Floral Street Shopfit

In collaboration with

CJN Group, Ghost Create & Build, CJN Group, The Alkemistry

The Sports Edit

Realising brand vision

In collaboration with:

Design4Retail Ltd

Leicester City Football Club

Fan shop

In collaboration with:

Kesslers International Limited & The Design Solution

Best overall store collaboration (supplier, designer & retailer) Sponsored by CA Design Services

Leicester City Football Club

Fan shop

In collaboration with

Kesslers International Limited & The Design Solution

Levis UK

Bluewater Women’s store

In collaboration with:

Lucky Fox, CDS Group & Jessica Sharville

Sports Direct International

Sports Direct Flagship Thurrock

In collaboration with:

The One Off, Brinkworth, Fagerhult

Watches of Switzerland

60 Greene St, NYC

In collaboration with:

Capelo Design Ltd and MNA

Retail Experience – Sponsored by IMAGINE

Timberland

Timberland Park at Bread and Butter 2018

Green Room Design

Olivia Burton

Dream Garden

Backlash

Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker Madrid

Dalziel & Pow, Circle Square, Ansorg, Sweet & Chilli

Roots Canada

Roots Legends, Newbury St., Boston

Bergmeyer

O2

Samsung Note 9 – The New Super Powerful Note 9

TCC, Paul Foote Ink, Inky Illustrators, Whipsmiths

Store design of the year – Sponsored by Lumens of London

Arçelik

Arçelik Experience Centre

FITCH

The Shop at Bluebird

Dalziel & Pow, KPF Architects, Timorous Beasties, The H.O.L Group

Halifax Bank, Lloyds Banking Group PLC

Halifax Flagship

The Honest Brand

Pegasus Group, Globant, Pixel and Blacks Visual (Display), Social enterprise Change Please, Arcadis, Wates, Havelock, Blaze and Boss.

MedMen

MedMen NYC – Fifth Avenue

Edelman

Flannels

Flannels Oxford store

Argent Design

