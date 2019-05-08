Creative Retail Awards Shortlist announced at RetailEXPO.

The Creative Retail Awards, which recognise and reward innovation and excellence in worldwide retail design, released the shortlist for their 2019 Awards at RetailEXPO, Olympia London last week.
The Awards received hundreds of entries from around the world, including Europe, Asia, North America, the Middle East and South Africa. The Judging Panel comprised of industry leaders and experts including senior staff from The Honest Brand, Hammerson plc, M. Worldwide, LEGO Group and The Fashion Retail Academy who were faced with the difficult decision of shortlisting each discipline. These included retail experience, technology, lighting, POP, store design, surfaces, visual merchandising and many more. The winners will be announced on 6th June at the evening extravaganza in London.
The highly creative retail industry will gather together on 6th June at Proud Embankment, London, to celebrate the innovation and excellence throughout the entire spectrum of retail design and display.
The Shortlisted Brochure is available to view online at www.creativeretailawards.com
The Creative Retail Awards is an annual event that highlights and celebrates the most innovative, inspirational and forward-thinking retail display and design from across the globe. To find out more visit www.creativeretailawards.com
The Shortlisted Entries are:
Sustainable Display – Sponsored by Kesslers
Calvin Klein Jeans
CK AW18
In collaboration with:
Harlequin Design (London) Ltd/Calvin Klein Jeans
Woolworths South Africa
Magical Botanical Gifting Window – Plastic Waste
In collaboration with:
VM Central / Eassy Gifts NGO / WW In-house Agency
Adeg Hubmann
Liquid Dispenser
In collaboration with:
Umdasch The Store Makers
POP/POS Concept – – Sponsored by Antalis
Currys PC World
World Cup Event
In collaboration with:
Live & Breathe/Currys PC World
Intel (UK)
Illuminated Riser Base
In collaboration with:
arken POP
Zara
Zara LFW18
In collaboration with:
Lumens of London & andthen-studio
Clarins
Clarins Angel Fruity Fair Fragrance Gift End
In collaboration with:
CSM Retail
Parker Pens
Rotating FSDU
In collaboration with:
Kesslers International Limited
Seasonal or temporary display – Sponsored by H.O.L Group
PANDORA
PANDORA Shine
In collaboration with:
YourStudio
John Lewis & Partners
Step into Christmas
In collaboration with:
Harlequin Design (London) Ltd
TOPSHOP TOPMAN
Pride
In collaboration with:
GLOBAL/BARTHELMESS/SMITH VC/GRAPHICAL TREE/POPSHOP LONDON/GYPSY SHRINE AND ROOTSTEIN
Woolworths South Africa
Magical Botanical Gifting Window
In collaboration with:
VM Central / Eassy Gifts NGO / WW In-house Agency
Tory Burch
Daydream
In collaboration with:
Seen Displays
Lighting design
Harrods
Cartier Carat Perfume
In collaboration with:
Ledridge Lighting, Kenneth Green Associates & Key Display
Lululemon
Covent Garden
In collaboration with:
Prolight Design
Flannels
Oxford Westgate
In collaboration with:
Fagerhult Lighting, Argent & EB Designs Limited
Granmoto
Granmoto Motorcycle Store
In collaboration with:
Erco Light
Mitsubishi
Kinetik White – Ceiling Clouds
In collaboration with:
Unibox & Dalziel & Pow
Graphics, signage and wayfinding
BM Supermercados
Renedo de Piélagos Store
In collaboration with:
Kendu In-Store Visual Solutions
Diesel
Hate Couture
In collaboration with:
StudioXAG
Festival Place Basingstoke
Branding and Signage for Festival Place Basingstoke
In collaboration with:
Air Design
Surfaces & finishes – Sponsored by CSM Retail
nu Living
Blackwall Reach
In collaboration with:
Focus Experiential
PANDORA
PANDORA Shine
In collaboration with:
YourStudio
Napapijri
Shoreditch Concept Store
In collaboration with:
StudioXAG
Zara
Zara LFW18
In collaboration with:
Lumens of London & andthen-studio
Flannels
Flannels Oxford store
In collaboration with:
Argent Design
VM Scheme – Sponsored by The VM & Display Show
Clarks
Form In Movement
In collaboration with:
Harlequin Design (London) Ltd
Joseph
Monochrome
In collaboration with:
Harlequin Design (London) Ltd
Joseph
AW18 Skatepark
In collaboration with:
Harlequin Design (London) Ltd
Zara
Zara LFW18
In collaboration with:
Lumens of London & andthen-studio
VASHI
VASHI Love Wall – Selfridges
In collaboration with:
Lucky Fox & Projection Artworks
Innovative Display product
Jades GMbH
E-Mannequins powered by MAGNWALL
In collaboration with:
MAGNWALL & GENESIS-Display
Intel (UK)
Intel Gaming Riser
In collaboration with:
arken POP
Arenas de Barcelona
Digitalising the “Arenas de Barcelona” Shopping Center
In collaboration with:
TRISON
Fortnum & Mason
The Royal Exchange
In collaboration with:
Unibox, Speirs & Major, Universal Design Studio and Duboulay Contracts
Pandora
Pandora SHINE
In collaboration with:
YourStudio
Technology
Belgravia Flagship Store
In collaboration with:
Tailor Made London
TM Lewin & Sons
Christmas
In collaboration with:
Harlequin Design (London) Ltd
Adidas
Deerupt
In collaboration with:
StudioXAG, Cinimod studio, Intermarketing
VASHI
VASHI Love Wall – Selfridges
In collaboration with:
Lucky Fox & Projection Artworks
Duty Free Retailers – Worldwide
World’s first digital nail trial for OPI
In collaboration with:
Play Retail & Pioneer Group
Pop-up
Olivia Burton
Dream Garden
In collaboration with
Backlash
The Fragrance Shop
Sniff Bar
In collaboration with:
Kesslers International Limited
Bremont
Aeropod
In collaboration with:
cdw+partners
Olivia Burton
Bicester Village Pop up
Kesslers International Limited
Oxtonic Design
Real Techniques Pop Up Store London
Graphica Display
Store-in-store or concession
Eat 17
Hammersmith store
Bremont
Aeropod
In collaboration with:
cdw+partners
Versace
‘’It’s Versace, not Versachee’’ – Versace Men’s Selfridges Pop Up
In collaboration with:
CSM Retail
Converse X Selfridges
JWA Anderson Toys
In collaboration with:
Seen Displays
Primark
Harry Potter
In collaboration with:
Stylo & Warner Bros
Food/Beverage and Supermarket Design – Sponsored by arken POP
Hurley’s
Hurley’s Grand Harbour renovation
In collaboration with:
Ampersand Studio Inc
Longo’s
Rebranded Customer Experience
In collaboration with:
Ampersand Studio Inc
Uvesco Grupo
BM Supermercados
Renedo de Piélagos Store
In collaboration with:
Kendu In-Store Visual Solutions
PF Changs
Bloom Room
In collaboration with:
Stylo
Best independent store display (max 3 stores)
Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad Flagship Store
In collaboration with:
Kendu In-Store Visual Solutions
The Alkemistry
Floral Street Shopfit
In collaboration with
CJN Group, Ghost Create & Build, CJN Group, The Alkemistry
The Sports Edit
Realising brand vision
In collaboration with:
Design4Retail Ltd
Leicester City Football Club
Fan shop
In collaboration with:
Kesslers International Limited & The Design Solution
Best overall store collaboration (supplier, designer & retailer) Sponsored by CA Design Services
Leicester City Football Club
Fan shop
In collaboration with
Kesslers International Limited & The Design Solution
Levis UK
Bluewater Women’s store
In collaboration with:
Lucky Fox, CDS Group & Jessica Sharville
Sports Direct International
Sports Direct Flagship Thurrock
In collaboration with:
The One Off, Brinkworth, Fagerhult
Watches of Switzerland
60 Greene St, NYC
In collaboration with:
Capelo Design Ltd and MNA
Retail Experience – Sponsored by IMAGINE
Timberland
Timberland Park at Bread and Butter 2018
Green Room Design
Olivia Burton
Dream Garden
Backlash
Johnnie Walker
Johnnie Walker Madrid
Dalziel & Pow, Circle Square, Ansorg, Sweet & Chilli
Roots Canada
Roots Legends, Newbury St., Boston
Bergmeyer
O2
Samsung Note 9 – The New Super Powerful Note 9
TCC, Paul Foote Ink, Inky Illustrators, Whipsmiths
Store design of the year – Sponsored by Lumens of London
Arçelik
Arçelik Experience Centre
FITCH
The Shop at Bluebird
Dalziel & Pow, KPF Architects, Timorous Beasties, The H.O.L Group
Halifax Bank, Lloyds Banking Group PLC
Halifax Flagship
The Honest Brand
Pegasus Group, Globant, Pixel and Blacks Visual (Display), Social enterprise Change Please, Arcadis, Wates, Havelock, Blaze and Boss.
MedMen
MedMen NYC – Fifth Avenue
Edelman
Flannels
Flannels Oxford store
Argent Design
