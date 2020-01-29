Be crowned Supplier of the Year 2020 at the Creative Retail Awards.

The Creative Retail Awards are one of the most distinguished accolades within the design and display industry and recognise projects and products that have demonstrated the very highest level of innovation and excellence.

The 2020 Awards have introduced new categories including Omni-Channel Experience, Bar and Restaurant Design and Best Shopfitting/Fit-Out.

There is also a new category specifically to vote for your favourite suppliers – the Supplier of the Year Award. Whether you wish to nominate an unsung supply hero who isn’t often in the limelight, a trade only supplier or a multi award winning company, this Award is for them.



Entries for this coveted Award are completely free, so don’t forget to remind your clients to nominate you. Find out more and enter at https://www.creativeretailawards.com/supplieroftheyear

The whole of the Industry has come together to support the Creative Retail Awards, with the three major Industry Associations championing the best in design, display and fit-out. The Creative Retail Awards are the only Awards to be supported by the Shop & Display Equipment Association (SDEA), National Association of Shopfitters and Interior Contractors (NAS) and the British Display Society (BDS) – who all want to encourage the very best the industry has to offer.

Now is the time to promote your company and be recognised for your hard work to a worldwide audience. Winning an Award puts you centre stage with the world’s most visionary and influential retailers and designers, including Chanel, Vodafone, Flannels, Primark and Pandora amongst others.

Visit www.creativeretailawards.com now to find out more and enter.

About SDEA

SDEA is the UK’s leading industry body, it provides excellent support for members and retailers alike and has over 75 years’ experience within the industry. SDEA is here to help and provides many services to the retailer including the SDEA retail display directory, website and InfoLine helpline. SDEA offers companies within the industry an excellent package of sales leads, discounts, endorsements and assistance.