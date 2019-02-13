Creative Retail Awards launch Student Award to design the LEGO® Store of the Future

The organisers behind the Creative Retail Awards are looking to find the brightest student talent to design the LEGO® Store of the Future for their brand new Student Award.

Imagine a LEGO® Brand Retail Store in 2025. What part will technology play alongside the traditional play and experiential features of a LEGO Store today? How will it change the way people shop in-store and how families interact in this space?

The Award, sponsored by Morplan Ltd, highlights the value of innovative design within retail and encourages students to think about the role of physical retail in the future – what could these spaces become and how do we make them a destination?

Students are required to design a concept store that shows understanding of the brand, its values and its commitment to Inspiring & Developing the Builders of Tomorrow. The full brief, guidelines and how to submit entries can be found at www.creativeretailawards.com/studentaward

Winning an award puts you centre stage with the world’s most visionary and influential retailers and designers, including Chanel, Vodafone, Topshop, Joseph and Birchbox amongst others.

The Student Award will be judged by a panel of experts from the LEGO Agency and LEGO Retail. The winner will receive two tickets to the Creative Retail Awards ceremony to be held on 6th June 2019 at London’s latest super-club Proud Embankment.



The winner will receive their award on the night from representatives of the LEGO Team and Morplan in front of a worldwide audience compiled of retailers, design agencies and brands. The winner will also receive some cool LEGO merchandise.

The Creative Retail Awards recognise and reward the most innovative, inspirational and forward-thinking retail display and design. To find out more visit www.creativeretailawards.com

About SDEA

SDEA is the UK’s leading industry body, it provides excellent support for members and retailers alike and has over 70 years’ experience within the industry. SDEA is here to help and provides many services to the retailer including the SDEA retail display directory, website and InfoLine helpline. SDEA offers companies within the industry an excellent package of sales leads, discounts, endorsements and assistance.