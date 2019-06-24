Lalique flagship store in Shanghai designed by AB Concept.

Ed Ng and Terence Ngan of AB Concept actualize Lalique’s worship of nature and femininity in their brand-new design of the Lalique store in Shanghai.

The flagship location marks Lalique’s first collaboration with interior designers, presenting a fresh and unique space while refining the legendary brand’s quality.

The entire store area and the furniture are tailor designed to echo the brand’s high standards; inspired by one of Lalique’s very early perfume bottles, Ed and Terence sought out China artisans, House of Tai Ping, to create a custom couture charcoal coloured carpet with blossoming patterns.

Creative use of the royal blue velvet folds and spaces on the wall of the VIP area beckon shoppers to the highlight display while black velvet curtains with art panels frame the VIP nook. Narrating Lalique’s elegant story and vision, Ed and Terence created a timeless space with the essence of wood, a virtual forest of products to be discovered by guests.

In the two decades since Ed Ng and Terence Ngan founded AB Concept in Hong Kong, the duo has built their practice into an international design powerhouse. Renowned for their sensual, textured interiors, architectural use of space, and meticulous detailing, Ed and Terence draw on diverse cultural influences for exceptional, narrative-driven interiors within the most beautiful hotels, restaurants, clubs and private residences worldwide.