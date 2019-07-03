Wall Coverings CESELLO.

True harmony and exceptional quality.

Cesello provides architects and designers with 5 new design covering solutions that are original and unusual both in terms of decoration and production technique: a sophisticated alternation of soft waves and more marked lines, a light but articulated and dynamic decorative fabric on the surface, in order to obtain extraordinary visual effects.

Lithos Design’s acclaimed know-how was applied again to a new and exclusive technical-conceptual revision of the machinery, in order to design a completely new and brilliant product that is perfect to create truly amazing design walls.

In the photos:

Collection CESELLO mod. Pagoda

Design Raffaello Galiotto

Captivating views with an Asian mood. Designer stone panels evoking the curved shapes of the roofs of Japanese pagodas, the distinctive series of overlapping floors that rise from one level to the next. It is a rhythmic and undulated decoration whose calculated movement of incisions gives walls special intensity.

Sizes cm 61×30,5×1

Materials bianco thassos, nero marquinia, gris st pierre, rosso pastello, giallo reale, verde imperiale

Lithos Design

Lithos Design is the unrivaled Italian manufacturer of modular feature walls and flooring made of natural stone and marble for interior and exterior design. The Company was established in 2007, and is now acknowledged by the best international design firms for its design, innovation and quality standards, which epitomise the Made in Italy trademark, and especially as one of the leading companies who introduced the concept of industrial stone design.

