Charming images, creativity is contagious, surfaces are potentially unlimited: here the ingredients of WallPepper®

WallPepper® offers tailor-made and customized graphics printed on PVC-free ecological supports, made of textile fibers and cellulose.

Certified in Class B-s1,d0 for fire resistance, it is also odorless, breathable and hypoallergenic. WallPepper® is printed with ecological and UV resistant inks, and it has a great mechanical resistance. It can also be cleaned using neutral detergent. It satisfies all several requirements related to human health and it can be used to furnish hospitals, schools, shops and restaurants.

WallPepper® satisfies the standard of Greenguard Children&Schools and earned the prestigious R.I.Na. certification for the use in shipbuilding.

Systems

WallPepper® has the right solution to bring its images everywhere they are required by the client’s creativity. The company offers solutions for the application in the bathroom, kitchen and outdoor (WallPepper® H2O) or to respond to the need for an acoustic improvement (WallPepper® Acoustic). WallPepper® Acoustic is also soundproofing and partially heat insulating, perfect to fit in the noisiest places.

Purchase and Application

Every WallPepper® project is tailor-made and the subjects are adapted to the surface, depending on the customer needs and requests. WallPepper® is always available for any advice, as well as for creative suggestions and samples.

WallPepper® provides a digital simulation setting service, to show the final result during the design phase. WallPepper® produces everything on-demand and delivers worldwide. .



Its wallpaper material is easy to lay and each work is shipped in closed, numbered rolls along with installation instructions. For this reason, every technician can easily apply the wallpapers.



www.wallpepper.it

by