Licue & Sneakers fusion store, Shibuya.

“Licue & Sneakers” opened in Shibuya PARCO in Tokyo is a fusion store of “Licue”, a 100% water-washing cleaning brand, and “& Sneakers”, Japan’s first sneaker wash specialty brand.

Designed by ITO MASARU DESIGN STUDIO the project is eco-sustainable with gym flooring and green line based on monotone color. The design includes original product for the sneaker dryer. Two types of original sneaker dryers are displayed in the center of the store in which dry the washed sneakers. The sneaker dryers 96 Sneakers at once time.

Born in Osaka, Japan in 1961, graduated Tokyo Zokei University in 1987, Masaru Ito disseminates his rare and novel creation both nationally and internationally through his keen sense and distinct angle of interior design. People call him “maverick of interior industry”. “End-customer perspective” bear in mind, he pursues his ultimate creativity. His cherished motto is “Rather be a challenger but a champion.”