Working with award-winning architecture practice External Reference, the space will be wrapped in a printed 3D lattice spruce and feature impressive wall to floor interactive projections.

The new store is conceived more as an experiential space rather than a shop, being unique in the world of retail and featuring the latest 3D printing fabrication and audiovisual technologies. It is conceived as an interactive exhibition space where digital dimension informs the physical and viceversa.

The Presentedby shop is located at the ground floor of Level Shoes, world’s largest luxury shoe store spanning over 96,000 square feet within The Dubai Mall.

Even before going in, the customer is captured by a double funnel-shaped entrance covered with screens that uses outstanding projections images starting right away the fully immersive experience. Presentedby features interactive and dynamic projections on the floor, being sensible to foot traffic and making the space more playful.

The 3D printed lattice walls, with their sinuous shapes, are inspired by the technologies and 3D parameters used by all fashion brands to produce sneakers nowadays. A recurring feature of the Presentedby stores is to display the sneakers diagonally, thus having a complete view of the collections from multiple points of view. These wall also features impressive projections that can be programmed to be on and off when needed.

Layout

The shop, coinceved as one space, has three different areas: the cashdesk area, with the counter and illuminated lockers behind; the semi-circular apparel area, with the streetwear, accessories, fitting rooms and a claw machine; the experience room. At the center of the space the ultimate experience capsule displays, in the first part, a collection of the most exclusive trainers, a sort of mini sneakers museum. The second part of the experience room performs a spectacular holographic and projections show giving the room an idea of infinite space.

This new store has been designed to resemble some of Dubai’s qualities, contemporary design, high technology, progress and future.

Talking about sneakers, this future cannot not be better addressed by the latest 3D technologies applied to design and manufacturing. De facto, both mainstream and emergent sneakers’ brands are experimenting with 3D printing by producing midsole, textile or customising components.

As claimed by Presentedby “we will be offering the best range in highly coveted and limited-edition sneakers and streetwear which include renowned and celebrated brands like Yeezy, Supreme and Nike, as well as some of the most iconic collaborations of the decade like Jordan x Dior, Supreme x Louis Vuitton, Nike x Off-White, and Stussy x Dior”.

Clean the air with the design

External Reference used cutting-edge computational tools, to design a space wrapped in a lattice structure that integrates the sneakers exhibition. This lattice is 3D printed using an advanced polymer integrating wearepure, a 100% natural mineral compound, with the property to mineralize primary greenhouse gases (CO2 and NOx) and reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

The use of this material permits the new space to reduce the contaminated air behaving like a small forest. The Dubai store absorbs 38kg’s of CO2 per year.

Photos courtesy Presentedby