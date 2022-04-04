GRAFF Flagship Store Tokyo

The new Graff store in Tokyo, located in the prestigious area of Ginza, offers a new vision of the Graff world.

Gwenael Nicolas, Curiosity, created the innovative store concept providing individual-tailored shopping experiences

The space enlightens the street of Ginza through the all-glass facade that reveals a shimmering veil. In a play of hide and seek the two floors boutique is visible through the 10-meters-high silvery mesh. The curved shape metallic curtain surrounds the facade like a rhythm and highlights the different jewellery collections presented in elegant floating showcases.

Entering the boutique, the space reveals an atmosphere that emanates a sense of clarity and serenity. The soft light and pure white palette of delicate light shade enable the customer to focus on the Graff jewells.

GROUND FLOOR

The ground floor, dedicated to bridal is open and bright, its high ceiling is inspiring, inviting to discover the different spaces within the boutique. The rooms are composed like paintings with different layers, light, transparent surfaces, framed displays to perfectly focus on the creations.

The complex apparent simplicity echoes the sophistication of the jewelry. The different collections are carefully placed in unique displays: the center bridal stage in a cone shape like the claws of a diamond ring, holding the elegant display of glowing lights, highlighting the collections. A series of salons, private alcoves, rhythms the path of the boutique, a choreography of discoveries between the enchantment of the jewellery and the inspiring surroundings.

The boutique is also a dialogue between the local craftsmanship and the Graff search for excellence: unique textures, silver shades washi paper by avant-garde artisans from Wajue, fabrics by renowned Hooso in Kyoto, bring complexity and resonance in the space that stimulates all the senses. The center focus on the ground floor is a unique creation by artist Junko Mori: touches of white leaves like 3 dimensional brushes of strokes, bring movement and mystery to the room.

The double-height ceiling opens-up to a large salon framed by the shimmering curved curtain of the facade, a warm and soft light emanates from the metallic fabric. An iconic feature of the boutique is the sculptural stair, a ” tour de force” of wood and light. A twisted spiral, free-standing in the middle of the void that leads to the upper floor.

FIRST FLOOR

The first floor is an awe to the Graff high-jewelry collections: the signature green of Graff is re-interpreted in a combination of reflective-green stone, and soft green-silk covering. The different salons and display counters in pristine white, rhythm the room. The eyes are attracted by the infinity effect of the mirror wall, highlighted by a sculpture by Junko Mori.

The salon highlight is a large paravent, in green and gold leaves by Hakuichi, the master artisan from Kanazawa.

The green gallery connects to private salons, widely open to the outside with large windows. The generous salon in shades of whites and muted colors creates a harmonious setting; refinement and delicacy are emphasized by a ” Bas Relief” from French artist Jane Puylagarde.

The high jewellery floating displays highlight the unique creations in a halo of light and shade of green.



Concept and design Curiosity – Gwenael Nicolas

Lead interior design Shinya Inobe

Interior design Risa Kojima, Sho Watanabe

Creative direction Marina Kondova

Computer graphic design Jean Lou Jamelot

Graphic design Kenji Kamei

Photo courtesy Satoshi Shigeta

