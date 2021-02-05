Apt5 architettura renovates the interiors of the D – 2 Boutique.

Born in 2004 in the heart of the historic center of Salerno, on the South west coast of Italy, d -2 boutique brings visitors in an excursion towards a selection of exclusive products, timeless icons and news from latest trends, showing special projects, unique collaborations and emerging talents of fashion system.

Apt5 architettura renovates its interiors, distributed in two levels, ground floor and mezzanine, for an amount of 105 sqm.

The existing building, treated with a dash lime plaster, produces a suggestive contrast through the deployment of new elements’ surfaces and textures, never monotonous. A collective artisanal design using hi-end technologies.

As at the entrance, a tiled grid on the floor and partially on the wall, enhances the elongated-shape character of the space. The massive pre-existing structure of the mezzanine becomes the main element to define the different mood of the two levels.

Completely covered in alveolar polycarbonate, it is conceived as a large light fixture which, by intensity dimming, can be perceived as indefinite and diaphanous. The connection staircase is characterized by a painted steel handrail that varies along its path.

The mezzanine floor, designed as a more intimate and welcoming space, combines traditional materials such as the wall surfaces in raw plaster and a wooden floor with more contemporary ones used for clothes exhibitors, made in aluminium Alucore panels, in continuity with the ground floor.

Design Apt5 architettura

Design team Giovanni Mondillo, Ernesto Valitutti, Mario Pompele

Photos courtesy Cristina Cusani

Apt5 architettura

Architecture firm based in Salerno, Italy, composed of three young architects Giovanni Mondillo, Mario Pompele and Ernesto Valitutti. Graduated at University Federico II in Naples, their activities go from interior design projects to building designing. With particular attention to the concept of each project, the team creates customized spaces and environments, which are able to convey different atmospheres with a strong unique character.

