Delvaux opens a new boutique in the heart of Paris

Designed by Milan-based architectural Studio Vudafieri-Saverino Partners, La Maison’s new space is an evocative combination of design pieces adorned with prestigious luxury touches: bringing a new harmony of shades and styles.

Delvaux, the oldest luxury leather goods house in the world, opens a new Parisian boutique, its fourth in the French capital

The store is situated in Rue Saint Honoré, one of the most famous streets for luxury retail.

Just a stone’s throw from the Jardin des Tuileries and the elegant Place Vendôme,a stunning listed building was chosen as the exclusive location for the Delvaux boutique. Vudafieri-Saverino Partnerswere once again commissioned to add their unique stamp. The Milan-based architecture practice has designed Delvaux boutiques around the world since 2012, giving each store a narrative slant that differs according to the characteristics and culture of each city, from Milan to Hong Kong, from London to New York.

Spread across 100 sqm, the interiors of the Rue Saint Honoré boutique reflect the building’s heritage and bring together Delvaux’s Belgian spirit and Parisian style.

The use of materials is visually striking and the eye is drawn to a series of antique doors, which adorn the walls and act as a backdrop to the products on display.

These rare antiques, from different periods and of different styles but all with a distinctly French feel, tell a unique story of masterly crafted design and represent a tribute to the city where this boutique is located. Used as a frame for La Maison’s luxury bags, the doors are an unprecedented evolution of the wood panelling, a design feature that Delvaux have frequently adopted and have reinterpreted in various different ways in their boutiques.

The interior of the store is an eclectic mix of bespoke Vudafieri-Saverino Partnersfurnishings and a selection of designer pieces and antiques, which combine together in a subtle harmony of styles.

Most notably, these include a majestic antique Saint Anne marble table with white floral motif, and, in the middle of the boutique, an outstanding 18th century gilded ceremonial cabinet.

Tiziano Vudafieri and Claudio Saverino have once again worked around colour and texture,adorning the walls with special plaster and stucco by the Italian artist Filippo Falaguastaand providing a sense of tonal warmth in line with the wall panelling.

Visitors are met with the Custom Bar counter as they enter the store: here they can experience Delvaux luxury in their own bespoke way. The counter top is bathed in a warm glow from industrial style pendant lamps and behind this there stands a floor-to-ceiling bookcase which showcases Delvaux accessories.

Aside from the unique use of antique doors, the homage to Paris and France can also be seen in the boutique’s materials. Burgundy limestone has been chosen for the flooring, and the Pierre de Taille hewn stone, a feature in furnishings such as the bookcase, is a celebration of the facades of the French capital’s historic buildings. These are skilfully blended with traditional Delvaux materials such as gold, satin nickel and burnished brass.

Project Vudafieri-Saverino Partners, Tiziano Vudafieri and Claudio Saverino

Design Team Elena Pessina, Vanessa Ramponi

Photos courtesy Antoine Huot

by