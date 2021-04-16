Streetwear is a byproduct of subcultural movements like hip-hop and skateboarding and has successfully moved into the higher tier of fashion in recent years.

Akenz, a Scandinavian platform bringing luxury streetwear to the Chinese market since 2016, decided to introduce a new identity to their TX Mall store in Shanghai. Inspired by dynamic forms found in a skatepark, Lukstudio designed an urban backdrop for the popular fashion.



The flagship is located on the 2F at TX Mall, a new retail destination on Huai Hai Road targeting young shoppers. In response to the existing triangulated site and the unusually long window looking out to platane trees, the store is shaped into two distinct zones, expressing indoor and “outdoor” spatial qualities.



As one enters the mall and climbs up the floor, the first glimpse is the ephemeral logo at the display window presented by five sets of black pole divider. Walking pass the window, one arrives at the indoor skatepark. Amid a dark industrial background of perforated panels and black tiles, the two white floor-to-ceiling ramps stand out boldly and draw attention to the items displayed within.

For the fixtures design, the team take inspiration from the metal grind rails and refine their sturdy forms into a light-weight modular system. The pole-and-rail kits integrated LED lighting and can be doubled to support shelves. While the massive ramps convey a park infrastructure, these minimal structures represent the adaptability and improvisation of skaters.

A passage between the two ramps leads to the daylight-filled “outdoor” park where triangular display plinths scatter like street furniture. The surrounding lush canopies and vibrant streetscape below are drawn in by a ceiling of mirror stainless steel strips. Looking like rays of light from the window, the reflective feature interacts with one’s motion in space and abstracts movement into fragmented colours, adding a dynamic spectacle to the store.

Along the window sill, a continuous plinth made of aligned plywood integrates planters and seating like a public bench. Optimizing the long street exposure, a light-weight modular rack runs through the entire 16.5 m glazed facade and is able to display an extensive collection of 210 shoes. The white system comes with removable shelving allowing maximum display flexibility.

The design of contemporary commercial space has increasingly inclined towards immersive experience, enhancing customers’ brand awareness and loyalty. At the Skatepark, the core values of streetwear culture are translated into identifiable formal elements found at extreme sports and urban streetscape, promoting the youthful lifestyle to challenge oneself and liberate individuality.

AKENZ

Location Huangpu District, Shanghai

Area 187 sqm

Interior Design LUKSTUDIO

Design Team Christina Luk, Yicheng Zhang

Photos courtesy Peter Dixie for LOTAN Architectural Photography

LUKSTUDIO is a boutique design practice based in Shanghai, China. Founded by Christina Luk in 2011, the studio is comprised of an international team of architects and designers with diverse backgrounds and cultural perspectives. With a common desire to challenge the status quo of the environment, the team finds joy in creating meaningful design solutions for others.

Christina Luk

Christina Luk was born and raised in Hong Kong, a dynamic city that helped shape her desire to do creative work from an early age. After graduating from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Architecture degree, Christina gained her professional experience in Toronto and obtained her OAA architecture license before relocating to Shanghai, China in 2007.

