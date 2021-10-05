Harrods Chocolate Hall

David Collins Studio designs the fourth and final historic food hall located on the Ground Floor of Harrods, in London’s Knightsbridge.

The Hall offers a mix of own-brand Harrods chocolate products, as well as 11 concession brands, including Venchi, Godiva and William Curley.

The restoration pays tribute to Harrods’ longstanding heritage in chocolate by creating an environment that reflects the Halls original Edwardian grandeur. Meticulous processes have been used to preserve the architecture, including restoring the extensive tilework by hand, and replacing those tiles which could not be restored with handmade replicas, as well as restoring the impressive granite and marble floor.

The finest materials from around the world have been used to create an opulent surrounding, whilst modern technology has been incorporated throughout, such as state of the art climate-controlled counters to store confectionery, ensuring no compromise on product freshness or taste.

David Collins Studio

Founded in 1985, David Collins Studio is an award-winning interior, architecture and product Studio, delivering internationally recognised hospitality, residential and retail destinations across the globe. The Studio works with brands that represent the best in their field. and with private clients that share its obsession with detail, craft and refinement.

by