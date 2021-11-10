Mystery Lab Coffee Shop

Mystery Lab designed by interior designer Irem Kaydu is a coffee shop in City Walk Dubai, inspired by fortune tellers and their witchcraft items.

The interior blend mystery and fun.

The indirect crystal ball forms, abstract eyes, curtains, and flowing hands on the ceiling, creating visual illusion and fictional world. The white transparent curtains are an interiors interpretation of perfect decor for a scene where the feeling of areas like sitting inside a fortune teller tent with ambient light coming from balls.

In contrast to the curtains, soft colors, and shapes, the designer has implemented concrete for the floor, emphasizing how their contradictory materials can coexist. Each detail, shape, and color has the purpose of distorting the imagination and perception of the visitor, also making feel out of the world .

Irem Kaydu is an interior designer based in Istanbul, Turkey. Her practice focuses on creating interior, furniture and objects based on stories with a calm spirit. Her studio’s design philosophy is breaking traditional codes and creates a new language for retail and furniture design.

