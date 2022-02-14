Studio Fuksas with Zambaiti Parati

2021 CAPSULE COLLECTION

ZAMBAITI PARATI in collaboration with STUDIO FUKSAS launches the new collection of wallpapers and wallcoverings.

Five ideas in which we experiment with different colors, graphics and textured decorations, rich in details and nuances, which reproduce the new trends of contemporary society.



Doriana and Massimiliano Fuksas

Among the five proposals in the collection, on the occasion of Milan Design Week, the “Desert Rose” series of the capsule collection designed by Doriana and Massimiliano Fuksas was presented for the first time at the TIDE Interiors showroom in via Cesare Battisti 1 by Zambaiti Contract. Two products, a sound-absorbing velvet and a vinyl wallpaper in eight colors, antibacterial, fireproof.

The complete collection consist of:

SUMMERTIME



Summertime is a wallpaper that, with its intense colors and natural materials, recalls the warmth of the African sun and the flavor of the earth. With its clean lines, it embraces space and satisfies the aesthetic needs of the contemporary world, with a clear reference to tribal flavor. Ethnic.

BIBI



Rich and deep colors, labyrinthine suggestions, vertical and horizontal lines: these are the elements that characterize Bibi. With a three-dimensional effect, which is obtained by essential graphics and hexagonal decorations, it reflects and amplifies space. It provides character and architectural appeal of great visual impact. Metallic.

DESERT ROSE



The rose in the desert inspires this wallpaper, whose seams resemble the flower bud. Desert Rose appears on the surface after the sandstorm. Air and wind shape it to give it its geometry. Thanks to its lines and soft shades of blue, it is able to create a class setting. Parametric.

ICEBERG



The huge blocks of ice drifting in the sea are the inspiration for this wallpaper. Environmental sustainability has always characterized the research work carried out by Doriana and Massimiliano Fuksas. This graphic gives life to an abstract landscape characterized by colors creating a pattern capable of decorating any space with dynamism. Fluid.

CAPRI



Pastel colors and graphics recall the suggestive atmospheres of the most elegant and famous island in the Mediterranean. Capri, becomes a source of inspiration for this elegant wallpaper in which pop accents and representations linked to the world of design are combined. It is perfect for redecorating the home and creating unique atmospheres and character. A boost of energy.

by