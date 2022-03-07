Back To Homepage
BURBERRY unveils flagship store featuring new luxury design on Rue Saint-Honoré, Paris

📅07 Marzo 2022, 11:30
Burberry announces the opening of a new flagship store on Rue Saint-Honoré, Paris – the first freestanding store in the region to feature Burberry’s new global design concept.

Located in the heart of the luxury design district, the opening continues Burberry’s rich and celebrated history with the French capital – a destination in which Founder, Thomas Burberry, opened his first international store in 1909.

Now over 100 years later, the new flagship store offers an opportunity to fully experience the British luxury brand in a unique space that connects Burberry’s past, present and future.

Designed in collaboration with renowned architect Vincenzo de Cotiis, the three-floors flagship store sees iconic house codes stylistically reinterpreted and luxuriously realised.

Taking inspiration from the evolution of the signature Burberry check, the concept couples mirrored ceilings with intersecting metallic grids and roaming tiled chequerboard floors, each reflecting one another and creating a sense of openness.

The core colours of the iconic check – beige, black, white and red – are also explored throughout the store in a variety of textures, from concrete and ceramics to high-gloss finishes, juxtaposing brutalist elements with luxurious materials to create a distinctly modern feel.

Photos courtesy Burberry

