Kiton boutique in Milan

The collaboration between the B+ Architects studio and Kiton, a historic brand of Made in Italy, continues, the occasion is the transfer of the Milan boutique to the new location in via Sant’Andrea 16, in the heart of the Montenapoleone fashion district near via della Spiga.

Since 2017 B+Architects has developed and interpreted exclusively for Kiton a new concept, which in agreement with the brand, is constantly evolving. The architectural identity that defines the interior of the store is linear and combines simple shapes and neutral colors with soft finishes. Textured fabrics, small touches of Canaletto walnut wood with a special natural finish, metals with unique nickel tones.

Concept

One of the main objectives is to create a relaxed, comfortable and welcoming atmosphere, enhanced by the sensual charm of the materical materials. One of the key element of the concept is represented by the possibility that the decor are used indifferently for men’s and women’s collections.

Even the furniture for the display of the product is designed to be used flexibly , with maximum freedom of set-up, everything is designed to flow and change as the sliding panels made of interchangeable materials to harmonize with the proposed collections. Many of the fabrics used in the concept are those that Kiton usually inserts inside the jackets, too precious not to be enhanced in a customized piece of furniture .

The façade of the historic building is refined on the upper floor by ornamental plants and the three large windows on the ground floor allow you to see completely the interiors in which the space extends.

The pattern that makes the Kiton brand unmistakable could not be missing, a distinctive element of the concept studied by B+Architects in this store represented by decorative installations made with a mix of fabrics among the finest of the line.

The strong attention towards the theme of sustainability and environmental awareness also shines through in the choice of the floor formed by a compound of inert materials from recovery.

Lighting

The lighting has been designed to ensure maximum visual comfort and the lighting fixtures equipped with LEDs with high color rendering allow a perfect visualization of the product.

The high-resolution monitors, deliberately of discrete size, are harmoniously inserted, blending with the atmosphere of the store, showing dynamic images of the Kiton lifestyle.

B+ Architects is continuing to develop numerous other projects of the brand that will open new stores in London, New York, Zurich and Shanghai and in other important locations by the end of the year.

The B+Architects studio, founded in 1999 by the architect Bruna Galbusera, deals with Architecture, interior design, conservative restoration and competitions. In particular, over the years he has specialized in the field of luxury retail designing more than 500 boutiques for well-known brands including Loro Piana and Kiton. The union of ideas and the mixture of different creative areas are the real strength of the group and the numerous collaborations, in Italy and abroad, have contributed to enriching the experience in the management of each phase of the project, from the conception of the concept to the final result. Particular attention is paid to the management of technical aspects generating a true integrated design.

Photos courtesy Marco Beck Peccoz