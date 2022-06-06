WHITE RABBIT BEAUTY SALON PROJECT

For Polinii interior studio White Rabbit project is a symbol of a new look at familiar things.

Holographic palette in decoration and tinted glass arouse the spirit of Asian epatage and space futurism from the 80s.

White metal partition divides open workspace and creates functional zoning as well as emphasizes color and capsule shape of mirrors.

Rabbit ears in pop colours frame the mirrors in this Belarus beauty studio, a comment on the salon’s ability to transform the everyday grey into fantasy bright shades.

Follow the white rabbit along your dream line. Now you are in wonderland!

Location: Minsk, Belarus

Design: POLINII INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO

Interior designer: Polina Alekseichikova

Architect: Polina Telegina

Area: 69 sqm

Photos courtesy: Egor Piaskovsky

