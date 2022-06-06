Back To Homepage
WHITE RABBIT BEAUTY SALON PROJECT

WHITE RABBIT BEAUTY SALON PROJECT

📅06 Giugno 2022, 16:00
TESTO ITALIANO

For Polinii interior studio White Rabbit project is a symbol of a new look at familiar things.

For Polinii interior studio White Rabbit project is a symbol of a new look at familiar things.

Holographic palette in decoration and tinted glass arouse the spirit of Asian epatage and space futurism from the 80s.

White metal partition divides open workspace and creates functional zoning as well as emphasizes color and capsule shape of mirrors.

Rabbit ears in pop colours frame the mirrors in this Belarus beauty studio, a comment on the salon’s ability to transform the everyday grey into fantasy bright shades.

Follow the white rabbit along your dream line. Now you are in wonderland!

For Polinii interior studio White Rabbit project is a symbol of a new look at familiar things.

Location: Minsk, Belarus
Design: POLINII INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO
Interior designer: Polina Alekseichikova
Architect: Polina Telegina
Area: 69 sqm
Photos courtesy: Egor Piaskovsky

by AN shopfitting magazine no.168 ©

Related posts:

  1. INTERIOR DESIGN SALONE DI BELLEZZA WHITE RABBIT
  2. Say No Mo Beauty Salon, Kyiv Ukraine
  3. Green and White interior of beauty studio in Kiev
  4. EGO Hair Salon and Beauty
  5. ARKHE Beauty Salon Chiba, Japan
Share this article:
Assigned tags:
AN shopfitting magazineinterior designstore design

Related Articles