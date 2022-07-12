Techsize Global Flagship Store - A Collaborative Design by Chen Lin and Cui Shu

Originated in Spain and located in Hangzhou, the Techsize global flagship store adheres to the spirit of “feeling new beauty and exploring new trends in art and design” to convey the brand concept of “creating a beautiful living space”.

Breaking through the traditional display logic, the design does not focus on displaying product features, but to present the spiritual core, full of art and a living atmosphere. The designers, from different cultural contexts complement and contrast, interpreted the flexibility of spatial scale, the spirit of details, and the tension of creativity.

The surface of about 400 sqm combines the respective inspirations of the designers, in an overlapping three-dimensional way. Between architecture and nature, design and aesthetics, unity and change, balance and emptiness, their creation is not to design shapes but to create life.

So, eastern art and western culture collided in the interlaced time and space, in which the common beauty of good design, products, and craftsmanship is generated through the control of density and rhythm. When the visitors stepped into that hazy and implicit tension of space, the infinite possibilities can be felt.

First an aesthetic life museum made by ink-colored building stands still in the surrounding irregular mapping waterscape, revealing the freehand brushwork from the wide windows: the layers of parallel lines are the background, the flexible water ripple texture as an ornament.

The window at the entrance presents a scene of a family dinner, where people can enjoy the lush greenery outside the window. The vast and strong sense of mystery is characterized in is a roundabout way made by the Techsize rampart, which is like hills, water, clouds, and fog. When ascending step by step, the open and flat way suddenly turned into a bridge on the water, which is a long and narrow path in a pure black background with scattered white dots, as if walking in the Milky Way.

The interior unfolds like a journey, from the collision of inspirations to the completion of the ideal work in the heart. The layers of 3D carved slabs are superimposed to outline the mountain, and the irregular edges are like the aeolian monadnocks that have been eroded for thousands of years.

Taking advantage of the nonabsorbent and impermeable feature of the product material, the surrounding waterscape makes the floor a form of an island, showcasing the changing scenery of mountains, rocks, and ravines, which turn into the silky texture.

In addition, a large use of mirrors, metals, light bulbs, wood, and water creating the installation art of Fireflies on the Water, provide vastness, depth, and dreaming mind in the atmosphere.

This dark-colored environment, give the feel to be in a canyon, with the abstract shapes of mountains constructed vertically, or towering and heavy, marking out the straight and staggered paths smoothly; the delicate patterns on the material are like the Danxia cliffs carved by wind and rain for thousands of years, with diversified colors and changes.

Wandering in this scenery, visitors can not only feel the exquisite products and craftsmanship, but also imagine the infinite possibilities of customized application of Techsize slabs, as well as the possibilities to explore humanities, art, and aesthetics. In such a complete space integrated with nature, humanities, and technology, a journey full of energy that travels thousands of miles in openness starts from here.



Project Techsize Living Aesthetic Exhibition Hall

Location The Sixth Space Building Materials Museum, Binjiang, Hangzhou, China

Area 408 sqm

Chief Designer Chen Lin, Cui Shu, Chen Linping

Design team Kong Weiqing, Li Hui, Na Mula

Construction Firm Hangzhou Taoyi Building Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

Lighting Design Beijing Benzhi Lighting Design Co., Ltd., An Sheng

Lamps SLAMP

Waterproofing MAPEI

Text Cui Shu

Photos courtesy Pan Jie, WM STUDIO, Si You