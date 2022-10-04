Restaurant Interiors - FAT & COI by S5design

“FAT & COI” designed by S5Design uses the model of “beef brisket pot + teahouse” to present consumers with a dining space that is young, fashionable, topical and with a desire to share.

“FAT & COI has been specializing in beef brisket pot for many years. The interior of the restaurant is simple and clear, and the designer started with “fortune” and “wealth”, which is derived from China’s long history of mahjong culture and uses the design elements taken from mahjong – the collision of gray-green and orange – to create a unique cultural space.

Various kinds of lights are the most applied decoration in the space. The highlight is the combination of mirrored ceiling and light in this space, and the light emitted from the light pillars, which cast various wonderful shadows. The “pillars of light” contain the culture of wealth and then transported and disseminated in each frame through the conveyor crawlers and robotic arms running through the space.

The linear lighting is interspersed with white glass tiles, in line with the “hip” spirit favored by young people. The creative use of mirrors and linear elements, with green and orange tones, create a visual conflict effect while bringing a sense of motion to the space.

The open pick-up counter resembles a futuristic service station and when stepping in, it is like breaking into a space base. The large application of orange immerses consumers in the visual impact of science fiction films.

The self-service area is in the center of the store, with convenient movement. Here, the neon transmission crawler is full of mechanical sense, and the specular ceiling and the ripple pattern stainless steel wall reflect shadow and light.

The mirrors on the ceiling reflect the store’s lights, instantly raising the sense of sophistication. Deconstructed from mahjong culture, gray-green and orange are the theme colors of “FAT & COI”, complementing each other and enhancing the sharpness of the space at the same time. The seats are like to rise randomly from the gray-green flooring, and the orange mechanical belt runs through it.

Inspired by mahjong, the “FA (Good Fortune)” chandelier is overbearing and eye-catching, highly focused on brand elements and expressing visual power. The high hanging Chinese character elements, bright neon pillars, conveyor crawlers and mechanical arms throughout the space will undoubtedly become the new hotspot.

While maintaining the visual echo of the original tone, the designer continues to keep up with the trend, using highly modern materials and colors to match, intermingle and transform each other, conveying the brand concept of “Fat & COI” while building the brand’s modern spiritual attributes of youthfulness, personalization, and trendiness.

Location Zhengzhou, China

Area 170 sqm

Interior S5design

Lead Designer D Fan Riqiao

Photos courtesy Chen Ming

